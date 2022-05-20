Robredo’s daughters gush over Taylor Swift’s degree from NYU

The Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo’s three daughters gushed over Taylor Swift receiving a degree from New York University.

Robredo shared a video she took of her daughters Aika, Tricia, and Jillian, who were focused on the screen as they watched the singer deliver her speech during the graduation rites after the speaker announced the awarding of the Honoris Causa Doctor of Fine Arts Degree for Swift.

“Swifties that we all are, having Taylor Swift as Grad Speaker was the best gift. So, when she was about to be awarded her Honoris Causa Doctor of Fine Arts Degree, Jillian left her seat to go to where we were seated to savor the moment with us,” the Vice President said in a Facebook post.

Jillian was close to tears and shouting “Dr. Taylor Swift” toward the end. The video had received over 870,000 views, 178,000 likes, and 600 comments.

Taylor told fellow graduates that the future was totally up to them. Jillian has graduated from NYU with a bachelor of arts degree, major in economics and mathematics.