Man gets lured to fake massage centre, robbed of over AED 66,000 in Dubai

A man was lured to a fake massage centre in Dubai where he was assaulted and robbed of over AED 66,000.

The 35-year-old African expat has been accused of robbing an Asian man using Facebook to post on the social media platform the services at a massage centre, media reports said.

After coming across the fake advertisement, the man went there but was assaulted and forced into an apartment in Al Barsha. He was robbed of his wallet and phone and continued to face assault until he gave away the pin of his bank card.

The accused withdrew AED 600 before fleeing from the place and also made purchases worth AED 66,000.

After freeing himself from the place, the victim informed the police who arrested one of the accused while the other suspects remain at large.

The African man was sentenced to three years in prison and ordered to pay AED 67,000 fine.