Ukrainians exempted from sponsorship for one-year UAE residency visa

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE has said that Ukrainians are exempted from getting sponsors for a UAE residency visa which will be valid for one year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE said the people of the countries facing disasters can reach out at the Tasheel Service Centres to furnish details for the residency permit.

Ukrainians can also stay for one year in the country without any fines, the embassy said.

It added that the citizens of Ukraine in the UAE are also exempted from paying overstaying fines.