News

Ukrainians exempted from sponsorship for one-year UAE residency visa

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

The Embassy of Ukraine in the UAE has said that Ukrainians are exempted from getting sponsors for a UAE residency visa which will be valid for one year.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the UAE said the people of the countries facing disasters can reach out at the Tasheel Service Centres to furnish details for the residency permit.

Ukrainians can also stay for one year in the country without any fines, the embassy said.

It added that the citizens of Ukraine in the UAE are also exempted from paying overstaying fines.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

The Filipino Times Court Gavel Jail

Teacher jailed in UK for abusing UAE students

7 hours ago
school bus 1

Private school enrolment crosses 300,000 mark in Dubai

7 hours ago
beggar iStock 1265144186

KNOW THE LAW: 6-month jail, AED 100,000 fine for organised begging in UAE

7 hours ago
dubai police

Dubai Police intern deciphers new way to identify planted fingerprints

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button