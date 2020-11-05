OWWA seeks review of billings of hotels hosting OFWs for ‘erroneous computations’, ‘double entry of names’

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Cacdac said that they are already addressing the unpaid bills for hotel quarantine facilities being used by returning overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) but will first review the documents submitted for some ‘erroneous computations’.

This, after an organization of hotels in the Philippines warned that some of their members may decide not to accept OFWs due OWWA’s unpaid debt amounting to Php241 million.

Cacdac said in a text message that they have paid Php2 billion to hotels so far and created a group to handle remaining unpaid debts hotel billings.

“We’ve paid Php2.3 billion in bills thus far. There is also a creation of a 24/7 task force to fast-track payments. We shall work on the list given and pay allowable expenses within 7 days,” Cacdac said.

The OWWA chief added that they have found erroneous claims on the bills sent to them, reason that took time before paying the hotel bills.

“[W]e ensure utmost review of documents, as we find that many submissions have erroneous computations and double-entry of names,” Cacdac added.

Earlier, Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) President Christine Ann U. Ibarreta was quote in a local report that they have yet to decide if they will follow the footsteps of Philippine Red Cross (PRC) which stopped their swab testing services for OFWs after PhilHealth failed to pay its debt.

PRC has resumed last week its swab test services for OFWs after receiving PHP500 million partial payment from the state insurer.

“We will try to accommodate their needs, but at some point, we might have to do just that if Owwa continues to refuse paying our hotels. Our establishments need the income to pay our employees,” Ibarreta said.

“There were companies which were unable to give the employees’ salaries because they were waiting for OWWAS’s payments,” she added.

According to Ibarreta, the following hotels have yet to receive payment from OWWA:

Sofitel Philippine Plaza, P45 million

Golden Phoenix, P36 million

Seda Residences Makati, P9.5 million

Astorias Ortigas and Makati, P11 million Linden Suites, P19.3 million

Luxent Hotel, P12.9 million

Ace Hotels, P6 million

Quest Tagaytay, P3.2 million

Discovery Suites, P3 million

Hotel Rembrandt, P7 million

Microtel/Tryp by Wyndham P26.5 million Midas Hotel, P4.1 million

Azumi Boutique Hotel, P3.5 million

One Pacific Place, P11.7 million

Quest Hotel Cebu, P15.7 million

Crimson Hotel Filinvest, P5 million

Marco Polo Cebu, P473,000

Chateau Royale, P4 million

RELATED NEWS: Hotels may stop accepting returning OFWs due to OWWA’s Php241 million debt, report says