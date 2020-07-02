Thursday, July 2, 2020

Jul 02 20, 12:14 pm

ABS-CBN to stop airing TV Plus programs on Channel 43

Jul 02 2020

As it seeks further clarification regarding the new cease and desist order (CDO) issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey,...

Victoria’s Secret UK files for bankruptcy

Jul 02 2020

The UK arm of Victoria’s Secret has filed for bankruptcy amid the socio-economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The lingerie brand has collapsed into administration, with accountancy firm Deloitte being appointed to renegotiate lease terms as well as sell...

CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces

Jul 02 2020

CCTV footage of the ‘shooting incident’ in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, involving bloodshed between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), has surfaced and is expected to aid in the ongoing investigation. In the video, a man wearing...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

Explained: Why Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 results to enter emirate

by | News

Jul. 02, 20 | 12:14 pm

UAE netizens have expressed their concern since the announcement that requires all residents and citizens to present a negative COVID-19 test result that’s valid for 48 hours before they are allowed entry in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office stated that the guideline aims to prevent local transmissions and a measure to maintain low numbers in the region.

“Abu Dhabi’s decision is a preventative measure based on several factors and indicators, with the objective of reducing the possibility of infection between locations in general and supporting the completion of the National Screening Programme, approved by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic,” said the statement from the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

RELATED STORY: Authorities to check each vehicle entering Abu Dhabi for COVID-19 test results

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis & Disaster Committee recently reported that the city has maintained an average of less than one percent of confirmed cases compared to other regions in the emirate.

The emirate-wide testing, done in coordination with the Department of Health, will continue in accordance with the country’s preventive and precautionary measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The decision enables the public to enter Abu Dhabi without a permit, and the test is a preventive measure that safeguards the health of each person, their family, and their community. Rather than prohibiting, the decision enables travel while protecting the health and safety of all those residing in and visiting Abu Dhabi,” said the official statement.

READ ON: UAE’s National Screening Centers now open on weekends

While permits are no longer needed to enter Abu Dhabi, officials state that they plan to maintain emirate’s achievement for attaining low numbers of patients, recent announcements of hospitals which are free from COVID-19 cases and the downward trend of the significant decrease in the percentage of cases found during testing.

Abu Dhabi Police urges all individuals to cooperate with the authorities by practising all safety measures set by the government to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Jobs

Latest News

Explained: Why Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 results to enter emirate

Explained: Why Abu Dhabi requires COVID-19 results to enter emirate

Jul 2, 2020

UAE netizens have expressed their concern since the announcement that requires all residents and citizens to present a negative COVID-19 test result that's valid for 48 hours before they are allowed entry in Abu Dhabi. The Abu Dhabi Government Media Office stated that...

ABS-CBN to stop airing TV Plus programs on Channel 43

ABS-CBN to stop airing TV Plus programs on Channel 43

Jul 2, 2020

As it seeks further clarification regarding the new cease and desist order (CDO) issued by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), ABS CBN has announced that it will stop the transmission of its TV Plus channels outside Manila—including CineMo, Yey,...

Victoria’s Secret UK files for bankruptcy

Victoria’s Secret UK files for bankruptcy

Jul 2, 2020

The UK arm of Victoria’s Secret has filed for bankruptcy amid the socio-economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The lingerie brand has collapsed into administration, with accountancy firm Deloitte being appointed to renegotiate lease terms as well as sell...

LinkedIn reveals top 10 jobs with most number of vacancies online

LinkedIn reveals top 10 jobs with most number of vacancies online

Jul 2, 2020

Many individuals who were laid off and have been affected by the impact of the spread of the coronavirus disease are now searching for ways on how to make themselves more marketable to find a new job. LinkedIn recently identified 10 job vacancies where companies aim...

CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces

CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces

Jul 2, 2020

CCTV footage of the ‘shooting incident’ in Jolo, Sulu last June 29, involving bloodshed between members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Army (PA), has surfaced and is expected to aid in the ongoing investigation. In the video, a man wearing...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
ABS-CBN to stop airing TV Plus programs on Channel 43
Published On  July 2, 2020
Victoria’s Secret UK files for bankruptcy
Published On  July 2, 2020
CCTV footage of Sulu ‘shooting incident’ surfaces
Published On  July 2, 2020
Close