UAE’s stem cell treatment treats 2000 COVID-19 patients

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 410 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,973. More than 49,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by #UAE health...
WATCH: Al Ain residents celebrate the end of National Sterilization program, wave the UAE flag on the streets at 12 AM
Residents in Al Ain has celebrated the completion of the country’s National Sterilization Programme on June 24, signifying the lifting of the curfew timings all over the UAE. In a video sent by John Andrew Bondaon Librando to The Filipino Times, motorists are seen...
After being free of COVID-19, Richard Gomez says cases in Ormoc rises quickly as people return to provinces
Ormoc City Mayor Richard Gomez said that the Visayan city is seeing a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases after the government allowed for the return of stranded individuals back to their home provinces. In a report by 24 Oras, Gomez said...
WATCH: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” operation nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud, money laundering
Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering. Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as 'Hushpuppi'...
(WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) has now treated more than 2000 patients suffering from COVID-19, with 1200 already fully recovered from the effects of the virus.
ADSCC announced today that it had succeeded in ramping up the number of treatments from the 73 in the initial clinical trial. The large increase was as a result of a major effort by staff at the center to treat as many people as possible following the UAE Government’s decision to make it available free of charge to all moderate-to-high risk COVID-19 patients in the country.
The Government’s decision came after the treatment, branded UAECell19, demonstrated efficacy and an impressive safety profile reflected in the absence of significant changes in adverse events reported, an absence of any unexpected serious reactions (such as anaphylaxis, allergic reactions or sudden death) and an absence of any lung complications as determined by radiological exams from inhalation of the nebulized product.
READ ALSO: UAE approves development of stem cell treatment for COVID-19
A team of doctors and researchers at ADSCC, led by Dr Yendry Ventura, announced in May they had developed a new treatment for COVID-19 patients. UAECell19, an autologous stem cells-based therapy, appears to help the body fight the virus and makes the disease less harmful.
Following an initial trial, researchers were able to conclude that UAECell19 reduced the duration of hospitalization from 22 days to just six, when compared to patients who had received standard treatment.
Further analyzes revealed that patients treated with the stem cells were 3.1 times more likely to recover in less than seven days than those treated with standard therapy, and 67% of the patients who received the stem cells treatment owed this recovery to the new treatment.
ADSCC has since secured intellectual property rights protection for UAECell19, which opens the way for the treatment to be shared widely so more patients can benefit.
ADSCC said researchers are at various stages of several investigatory efforts to establish effectiveness (Phase 3 trial), optimal efficacy of dosage, and efficacy to treat other respiratory diseases such asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis.
SEE ALSO: UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments
Accomodation option available in the market.
