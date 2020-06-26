Friday, June 26, 2020

Jun 26 20, 9:42 pm

UAE reports 410 new cases, total now at 46,973 with two deaths

Jun 26 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 410 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,973.

UAE’s stem cell treatment treats 2000 COVID-19 patients

by | News

Jun. 26, 20 | 9:42 pm

(WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) has now treated more than 2000 patients suffering from COVID-19, with 1200 already fully recovered from the effects of the virus.

ADSCC announced today that it had succeeded in ramping up the number of treatments from the 73 in the initial clinical trial. The large increase was as a result of a major effort by staff at the center to treat as many people as possible following the UAE Government’s decision to make it available free of charge to all moderate-to-high risk COVID-19 patients in the country.

The Government’s decision came after the treatment, branded UAECell19, demonstrated efficacy and an impressive safety profile reflected in the absence of significant changes in adverse events reported, an absence of any unexpected serious reactions (such as anaphylaxis, allergic reactions or sudden death) and an absence of any lung complications as determined by radiological exams from inhalation of the nebulized product.

READ ALSO: UAE approves development of stem cell treatment for COVID-19

A team of doctors and researchers at ADSCC, led by Dr Yendry Ventura, announced in May they had developed a new treatment for COVID-19 patients. UAECell19, an autologous stem cells-based therapy, appears to help the body fight the virus and makes the disease less harmful.

Following an initial trial, researchers were able to conclude that UAECell19 reduced the duration of hospitalization from 22 days to just six, when compared to patients who had received standard treatment.

Further analyzes revealed that patients treated with the stem cells were 3.1 times more likely to recover in less than seven days than those treated with standard therapy, and 67% of the patients who received the stem cells treatment owed this recovery to the new treatment.
ADSCC has since secured intellectual property rights protection for UAECell19, which opens the way for the treatment to be shared widely so more patients can benefit.

ADSCC said researchers are at various stages of several investigatory efforts to establish effectiveness (Phase 3 trial), optimal efficacy of dosage, and efficacy to treat other respiratory diseases such asthma, COPD, and cystic fibrosis.

SEE ALSO: UAE confirms success of 73 stem cell trial treatments

