WATCH: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” operation nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud, money laundering

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 430 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,563. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...
DOLE confirms availability of BPO jobs for repatriated OFWs
The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry. DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated...
PH breaches 33,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 778 newly infected patients
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 33,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 778 new cases. The total number now stands at 33,069. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Suspected COVID-19 patient dies after family members ‘unplug his ventilator to open air conditioner’
A man in India has died after his relatives allegedly unplugged his ventilator so they can plug an air conditioner, as the temperature reaches 106 degrees. According to a report by Indian Express, the 40-year-old man was admitted to the ICU unit of Maharao Bhimsingh...
Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering.
Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’ who scams unknowing individuals by creating websites that look similar to well-known banks and other companies to phish financial information.
Hushpuppi initially posed as a businessman, real estate investor, and social media influencers as he had over two million followers on Instagram.
.@DubaiPoliceHQ Commander-in-Chief Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri: The arrest of 'Hushpuppi','Woodberry' & 10 gang members involved in money laundry & cyber fraud activities, is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security and safety
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020
Dubai Police also nabbed Olalekan Jacob Ponle, known as Woodberry, along with around 10 of his accomplices during in a operation with six police SWAT teams where authorities have seized 13 luxury cars worth around Dh25 million in total.
Authorities found out that the gang had over addresses of more than 1.92 million victims. along with 119,580 “fraud files”.
Watch the video here:
.@DubaiPoliceHQ take down "Hushpuppi", "Woodberry", ten international cybercriminals in a special operation dubbed "Fox Hunt 2" pic.twitter.com/SGwhxDWrE8
— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
