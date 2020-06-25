WATCH: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” operation nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud, money laundering

Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering.

Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’ who scams unknowing individuals by creating websites that look similar to well-known banks and other companies to phish financial information.

Hushpuppi initially posed as a businessman, real estate investor, and social media influencers as he had over two million followers on Instagram.

.@DubaiPoliceHQ Commander-in-Chief Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri: The arrest of 'Hushpuppi','Woodberry' & 10 gang members involved in money laundry & cyber fraud activities, is another achievement added to the proud record of Dubai police in ensuring the emirate's security and safety — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 25, 2020

Dubai Police also nabbed Olalekan Jacob Ponle, known as Woodberry, along with around 10 of his accomplices during in a operation with six police SWAT teams where authorities have seized 13 luxury cars worth around Dh25 million in total.

Authorities found out that the gang had over addresses of more than 1.92 million victims. along with 119,580 “fraud files”.

