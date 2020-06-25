Thursday, June 25, 2020

Jun 25 20, 6:09 pm

COVID 19: 430 new cases in UAE, total now at 46,563 with one death

Jun 25 2020

The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 49,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 430 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 46,563. The ministry also reported one patient who has died due to...

DOLE confirms availability of BPO jobs for repatriated OFWs

Jun 25 2020

The Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) stated that overseas Filipino workers who have been repatriated to the Philippines can apply for work opportunities in the Business Process Outsourcing industry. DOLE Assistant Secretary Dominique Tutay stated...

WATCH: Dubai Police’s “Fox Hunt 2” operation nabs international criminals known for cyber fraud, money laundering

News

Jun. 25, 20 | 6:09 pm

Dubai Police recently arrested an international Instagram celebrity known for online fraud and money laundering.

Authorities seized Dh150 million in cash along with more than a dozen luxury cars from Nigerian gang leader Raymond Abbas, popularly known as ‘Hushpuppi’ who scams unknowing individuals by creating websites that look similar to well-known banks and other companies to phish financial information.

Hushpuppi initially posed as a businessman, real estate investor, and social media influencers as he had over two million followers on Instagram.

Dubai Police also nabbed Olalekan Jacob Ponle, known as Woodberry, along with around 10 of his accomplices during in a operation with six police SWAT teams where authorities have seized 13 luxury cars worth around Dh25 million in total.

Authorities found out that the gang had over addresses of more than 1.92 million victims. along with 119,580 “fraud files”.

Watch the video here:

