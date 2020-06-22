Dubai to allow residents to travel overseas starting June 23; all set to welcome tourists from July 7

Dubai is all set to welcome tourists starting July 7, 2020, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced Sunday.

Travelers and tourists are required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports.

They can either show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.

Entry of all visitors will be in accordance to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules, and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations.

As per the guideline released by the committee, those who will test positive for COVID-19 will bear the costs of isolation and treatment.

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs of Dubai will organize the arrival of residents.

In addition, the committee announced that starting Monday, June 22, Dubai airports would start receiving residents stranded abroad.

From June 23, meanwhile, citizens and residents will be permitted to travel overseas.

The guideline stated that airlines have the right to deny travelers if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.

TRAVEL PROTOCOLS

Below are the new travel protocols for citizens, residents and tourists traveling in or out of the country.