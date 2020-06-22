Dubai to allow residents to travel overseas starting June 23; all set to welcome tourists from July 7

All tourists headed to Dubai will be required to present their negative result for their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before they are allowed entry to the emirate. Dubai states that the maximum validity of the PCR test is four days or 96 hours ahead of the...
Sharjah to reopen economic, tourism sectors to up to 50% capacity starting June 24
The emirate of Sharjah has announced that it would soon allow the reopening of the majority of businesses and tourism-related activities beginning Wednesday, June 24. In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown...
COVID-19: 392 new cases of COVID-19 in UAE, total now at 44,925 with one death
The Ministry of Health and Protection (MoHaP) recently conducted 48,000 COVID-19 tests that led to the discovery of 392 new cases, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 patients to 44,925. The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 48,000...
PH breaches 30,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 653 new cases, 19 deaths
The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 30,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 653 new cases. The total number now stands at 30,052. DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in...
Dubai is all set to welcome tourists starting July 7, 2020, the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announced Sunday.
Travelers and tourists are required to present recent COVID-19 negative certificate or undergo testing at Dubai airports.
They can either show their PCR test results (valid for 96 hours) upon their arrival to Dubai or to undergo a PCR test upon arrival at Dubai airports.
Entry of all visitors will be in accordance to Dubai airports’ official flight schedules, and subject to airports being operational at their departure destinations.
As per the guideline released by the committee, those who will test positive for COVID-19 will bear the costs of isolation and treatment.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs of Dubai will organize the arrival of residents.
In addition, the committee announced that starting Monday, June 22, Dubai airports would start receiving residents stranded abroad.
From June 23, meanwhile, citizens and residents will be permitted to travel overseas.
The guideline stated that airlines have the right to deny travelers if they display any symptoms of COVID-19.
TRAVEL PROTOCOLS
Below are the new travel protocols for citizens, residents and tourists traveling in or out of the country.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved