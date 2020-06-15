Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for one more week beginning June 16

A Dubai-based Filipino whose one-month-old child underwent a brain surgery is seeking assistance as their hospital bill reaches almost Dhs130,000. Electrician Charlie Cruz Santos, 36, said that they rushed their son, John Patrick, to the hospital after he cried...
PH breaches 26,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it reports 490 new cases, 10 deaths
The Department of Health that the Philippines has surpassed the 26,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, as it reports 490 newly diagnosed patients. The total now stands at 26,420. DOH has also confirmed 298 new recoveries, with the total...
More women than men suffer from lockdown depression
There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...
PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds
Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health has issued a joint statement announcing the extension of the movement restrictions within the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 16.
This is in line with the Abu Dhabi’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has already tested over 388,000 individuals in the emirate within just two weeks as per the announcement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.
Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19
Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ and @DoHSocial, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 16 June. pic.twitter.com/IvPC4fiuyI
— مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 15, 2020
The ban, which all citizens and residents, allows movement within the respective regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) following timings as indicated in the National Sterilization Programme – which restricts movement outside their homes from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.
All movement is limited within regions with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.
