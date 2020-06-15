Monday, June 15, 2020

Jun 15 20, 8:41 pm

More women than men suffer from lockdown depression

Jun 15 2020

There is a higher percentage of women experiencing mental health issues due to the lockdown measures against coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a research in the UK showed. According to Lisa Spantig and Ben Etheridge, economists at the Institute for Social and Economic...

PH reports total of Php 1.6 B disbursement of DOLE-AKAP funds

Jun 15 2020

Data from the Philippines' Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has revealed that over 155,000 OFWs have already received their DOLE Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) financial assistance as of June 15. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque, citing...

Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for one more week beginning June 16

News

Jun. 15, 20 | 8:41 pm

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health has issued a joint statement announcing the extension of the movement restrictions within the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 16.

This is in line with the Abu Dhabi’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has already tested over 388,000 individuals in the emirate within just two weeks as per the announcement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

The ban, which all citizens and residents, allows movement within the respective regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) following timings as indicated in the National Sterilization Programme – which restricts movement outside their homes from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

All movement is limited within regions with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.

Latest News

