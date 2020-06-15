Abu Dhabi extends movement ban for one more week beginning June 16

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the COVID-19 pandemic, together with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health has issued a joint statement announcing the extension of the movement restrictions within the emirate for one more week, starting tomorrow June 16.

This is in line with the Abu Dhabi’s ongoing National Screening Programme as well as the country’s preventive measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which has already tested over 388,000 individuals in the emirate within just two weeks as per the announcement from the Abu Dhabi Media Office.

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee for the Covid-19

Pandemic, in collaboration with @ADPoliceHQ and @DoHSocial, have announced that the Abu Dhabi movement ban is to be extended by one week, starting tomorrow, Tuesday 16 June. pic.twitter.com/IvPC4fiuyI — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) June 15, 2020

The ban, which all citizens and residents, allows movement within the respective regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra) following timings as indicated in the National Sterilization Programme – which restricts movement outside their homes from 10:00 pm to 6:00 am.

All movement is limited within regions with particular exceptions who can acquire a special permit such as employees in the vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals, as well as those transporting necessary goods.