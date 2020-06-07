LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

The Philippines’ Department of Justice (DOJ) urged Filipinos to report the dummy accounts on Facebook bearing their name, following reports that netizens who have aired their grievances against the Anti-Terror Bill—particularly students, activities, and journalists—...
COVID-19: UAE reports higher number of recoveries (745) vs. new cases (540) for third day in a row
The UAE continues its streak of reporting more recoveries compared to new cases for the third day today, June 7, signifying huge improvements in its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The country's Ministry of Health and Protection recently conducted...
Abu Dhabi resident currently stranded in Dubai following emirate-wide movement restrictions
Following Abu Dhabi's pronouncements of an emirate-wide movement restriction, some residents who live in Abu Dhabi but had urgent matters to attend to in Dubai and/or the Northern Emirates found themselves stranded outside their home emirate. In the case of Pakistani...
UAE mandates isolation rooms, capacity limits on pools, gyms, cafes for hotel establishments
(WAM) -- The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority has launched an integrated health and safety advisory outlining all precautionary measures that must be pursued across all hotel establishments to ensure safety and wellbeing of guests. The guide...
Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE Government announcement to suspend passenger flights due to the outbreak of Covid-19.
Commenting on the partial re-opening, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: ”We were very pleased to receive the approval from the Government authorities to open our shops in Concourse B-West and we are happy to be back and serving our customers once more. We have been planning the re-opening since mid-April and have put in place an extensive range of sanitization and re-zoning measures that will ensure the safety of our customers and our staff.
“We expect to open our retail operation in Terminal 2 later this week, so that is more good news for passengers flying on non-Emirates flights,” he added.
With the partial re-opening, Dubai Duty Free has ensured that all appropriate preventative measures are in place for the safety of all its staff and passengers. Some of these measures include directional floor markings and way finding, a one shopper one trolley policy, the installation of plexiglass at the point of sale, cash and product sanitization equipment. Customers are also encouraged to use contactless payments, where possible. In-store digital and print signages are also in place to remind shoppers of these safety measures.
Meanwhile, a Concierge Service has been introduced in Concourse B-West to assist customers with their purchases. The customer can simply order the products from the Concierge counter, the goods will be picked by Dubai Duty Free staff and delivered to the customer for payment.
For further shopper convenience, Dubai Duty Free has re-introduced its Click & Collect service, allowing customers to order online 48 hours before travelling, with the goods available for pick up on Departure.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
