Sunday, June 7, 2020

Jun 07 20, 4:31 pm

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

by | News

Jun. 07, 20 | 4:31 pm

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE Government announcement to suspend passenger flights due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Commenting on the partial re-opening, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said: ”We were very pleased to receive the approval from the Government authorities to open our shops in Concourse B-West and we are happy to be back and serving our customers once more. We have been planning the re-opening since mid-April and have put in place an extensive range of sanitization and re-zoning measures that will ensure the safety of our customers and our staff.

“We expect to open our retail operation in Terminal 2 later this week, so that is more good news for passengers flying on non-Emirates flights,” he added.

With the partial re-opening, Dubai Duty Free has ensured that all appropriate preventative measures are in place for the safety of all its staff and passengers. Some of these measures include directional floor markings and way finding, a one shopper one trolley policy, the installation of plexiglass at the point of sale, cash and product sanitization equipment. Customers are also encouraged to use contactless payments, where possible. In-store digital and print signages are also in place to remind shoppers of these safety measures.

Meanwhile, a Concierge Service has been introduced in Concourse B-West to assist customers with their purchases. The customer can simply order the products from the Concierge counter, the goods will be picked by Dubai Duty Free staff and delivered to the customer for payment.

For further shopper convenience, Dubai Duty Free has re-introduced its Click & Collect service, allowing customers to order online 48 hours before travelling, with the goods available for pick up on Departure.

Dubai Duty FreeDubai Duty Free reopeningreopening Dubai Duty Free

Jobs

Latest News

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

LOOK: Dubai Duty Free reopens Concouse B – West at Dubai Airports

Jun 7, 2020

Dubai Duty Free is welcoming travelling passengers following the partial re-opening of its retail area in Concourse B – West at Dubai International Airport (DXB). The airport retailer closed its retail operation on 25th March across DXB and AMIA, following the UAE...

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

BTS donates $1 million to Black Lives Matter

Jun 7, 2020

Popular K-pop group BTS, through their management company Big Hit Entertainment, donated USD1 million (Dhs3.6 milion) to the Black Lives Matter campaign on June 5, Variety reported.   In a tweet, the boy group said that they have decided to donate to stand in...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Victim of dummy Facebook account? Here are steps to properly report them as per DOJ
Published On  June 7, 2020
COVID-19: UAE reports higher number of recoveries (745) vs. new cases (540) for third day in a row
Published On  June 7, 2020
Abu Dhabi resident currently stranded in Dubai following emirate-wide movement restrictions
Published On  June 7, 2020
Close