Friday, June 5, 2020

Jun 05 20, 10:00 pm

Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill

Jun 04 2020

Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law. In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said...

South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19

Jun 04 2020

South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...

COVID-19: UAE recoveries exceed new cases, total now more than 20,000

by | News

Jun. 05, 20 | 10:00 pm

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced that 765 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20,337.

MOHAP also reported that 624 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 44,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,642. In line with this, the number of active cases went down from yesterday’s 17,173 to only 17,031 today, June 5.

In addition, the UAE’s health ministry furthered that one patient who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 274.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), also announced that while transit flights have resumed, flights for regular passengers remain suspended in the country.

“#UAEGov has decided to resume transit fights by national carrier airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports. The decision to resume transit flights comes after a comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation. While transit flights by national airlines will be allowed to operate, regular passengers flights remain suspended until further notice, with limited flights operating to carry outbound passengers from the UAE. ” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.

COVID-19 latestCOVID-19 UAElatest COVID-19uae covid-19

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

