COVID-19: UAE recoveries exceed new cases, total now more than 20,000

The Spokesperson of Emergency and Crisis Prosecution has announced that as part of the country's efforts to combat COVID-19, contain its spread, and ensure the adherence of UAE citizens and residents to instructions issued by the competent authorities, a number of...
Malacañang to review Anti-terror bill
Malacañang said on June 4 that the anti-terrorism bill, which has passed House of Representatives and Senate, will still be subject to review before President Rodrigo Duterte signs it into law. In an online press briefing, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said...
‘Breaking Bad’ feels: Highschool teacher in Visayas arrested for selling meth
A high school teacher in Tacloban was nabbed on June 3 for allegedly selling crystal meth or shabu, Inquirer.net reported. The case of 35-year-old David Martin Leon is likened to the US TV show “Breaking Bad,” which focuses on a high school teacher that sells meth on...
South Korea to begin first clinical trial for COVID-19
South Korea's International Vaccine Institute (IVI) and Seoul National University Hospital will soon be administering the country's first-ever clinical trials for the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The two entities have partnered with...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced that 765 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20,337.
MOHAP also reported that 624 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 44,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,642. In line with this, the number of active cases went down from yesterday’s 17,173 to only 17,031 today, June 5.
The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 44,000 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 624 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 37,642, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 5, 2020
In addition, the UAE’s health ministry furthered that one patient who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 274.
Also, @mohapuae announced that one person who tested positive for COVID-19 died due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 274. The Ministry of Health and Prevention expressed sincere condolences to the family of the deceased.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 5, 2020
Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), also announced that while transit flights have resumed, flights for regular passengers remain suspended in the country.
“#UAEGov has decided to resume transit fights by national carrier airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports. The decision to resume transit flights comes after a comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation. While transit flights by national airlines will be allowed to operate, regular passengers flights remain suspended until further notice, with limited flights operating to carry outbound passengers from the UAE. ” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.
