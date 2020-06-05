COVID-19: UAE recoveries exceed new cases, total now more than 20,000

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced that 765 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 20,337.

MOHAP also reported that 624 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 44,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,642. In line with this, the number of active cases went down from yesterday’s 17,173 to only 17,031 today, June 5.

In addition, the UAE’s health ministry furthered that one patient who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 274.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), also announced that while transit flights have resumed, flights for regular passengers remain suspended in the country.

“#UAEGov has decided to resume transit fights by national carrier airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports. The decision to resume transit flights comes after a comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation. While transit flights by national airlines will be allowed to operate, regular passengers flights remain suspended until further notice, with limited flights operating to carry outbound passengers from the UAE. ” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.