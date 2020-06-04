Elementary student commits suicide after failing to attend online classes

The UAE recently announced that the country is raising its occupancy ceiling and staffing at government offices and federal authorities to 50% beginning Sunday, June 7. In line with this, the government has outlined several exemptions for those who may continue to...
OFWs kicked out of a bus, accommodation after employer shuts down business amid COVID-19
Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) were thrown out of a company bus after the restaurant they were working at closed down due to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a report by GMA’s 24 Oras, the OFWs were kicked out of the bus while they were on their...
PH resumes COVID-19 clinical trials for hydroxychloroquine
The Philippines is set to resume the solidarity trials for hydroxychloroquine as the world continues to assess the viability of the drug as a possible treatment against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The World Health Organization temporarily put a halt to the...
Transit flights now allowed in UAE
Dr. Saif Juma Al Dhaheri, Spokesman of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA), said the UAE has taken additional steps towards restoring normalcy by allowing some of the country's airports to permit the transfer and transit of...
A Grade 10 student in India, who came from a poor family, committed suicide on June 1 by setting herself on fire after failing to attend her online classes.
According to her parents, the student got upset because their TV was not functioning and the battery of the only phone in their house was empty. Her father said that since he is under a no-work-no-pay status following the lockdown in India, he could not afford to get their TV fixed.
These then hampered the student from attending her school’s virtual lessons. In a report by Gulf News, they said that the girl looked crestfallen and was all by herself the entire day.
READ ALSO: Teenager commits suicide after failing college entrance exam
Gulf News added in its report that when the student went missing, the mother called for a search. The searchers found her burned body around 200 meters from their house—with a bottle of kerosene located near her corpse.
According to local legislator Abid Hussain Thangal, the tragedy could have been avoided if the education authorities made plans to cater to students who do not have access to TV or mobile phones.
“We had raised this aspect with the education authorities but do not think there were any arrangements for those who did not have a TV or a smart phone. She was a very bright student,” Gulf News quoted Thangal as saying.
SEE ALSO: Teen dies after jumping out of building in Umm Al Quwain
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved