COVID-19: UAE reports 3 deaths, total death toll now at 273 with 659 new cases

The Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine (BoQ) has launched a new portal for OFWs who have landed back home to have their quarantine certificates processed online for those who have completed their 14-day quarantine. Earlier, one of the problems pointed out by OFWs was...
SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVID-19 prime assessment centres in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain
(WAM) - Abu Dhabi Health Services Company "SEHA" announced the opening of the COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres in Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Al Ain Convention Centre with a capacity of 2000 in and 1500 respectively. The centres, managed by Ambulatory...
Emirates to ramp up flights from UAE to PH starting June 11
Following the UAE Federal Government’s announcement to lift restrictions on transit passengers services, from 15th June Emirates will offer passenger services to 16 more cities on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. With travel restrictions remaining in place in most...
COVID-19: PH surpasses 20,000-mark with 634 new cases
The Department of Health reported that the Philippines has surpassed the 20,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it confirmed 634 new cases. The total toll now stands at 20, 382. DOH has also confirmed 10 new fatalities, bringing the total...
The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 659 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 54,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,018.
Additional 54,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae revealing 659 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 37,018. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 4, 2020
MOHAP also reported three patients who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 273.
Also, @mohapuae announced the death of three people, who tested positive for COVID-19, due to complications. This brings the total death toll to 273. The Ministry of Health and Prevention expressed sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.
— UAEGov (@uaegov) June 4, 2020
In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 419 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 19,572.
Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), also announced that while transit flights have resumed, flights for regular passengers remain suspended in the country.
“#UAEGov has decided to resume transit fights by national carrier airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.The decision to resume transit flights comes after a comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation. While transit flights by national airlines will be allowed to operate, regular passengers flights remain suspended until further notice, with limited flights operating to carry outbound passengers from the UAE. ” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
