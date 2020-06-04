COVID-19: UAE reports 3 deaths, total death toll now at 273 with 659 new cases

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) recently announced 659 new patients of the coronavirus disease coming from an additional 54,000 new COVID-19 tests conducted by health specialists, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 37,018.

MOHAP also reported three patients who died due to complications from COVID-19, which brings the country’s total death toll to 273.

In addition, the UAE’s health ministry has reported that 419 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 19,572.

Dr. Saif Al Dhaheri, the official spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA), also announced that while transit flights have resumed, flights for regular passengers remain suspended in the country.

“#UAEGov has decided to resume transit fights by national carrier airlines, Etihad, Emirates, Fly Dubai and Air Arabia via Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah airports.The decision to resume transit flights comes after a comprehensive assessment of Covid-19 situation. While transit flights by national airlines will be allowed to operate, regular passengers flights remain suspended until further notice, with limited flights operating to carry outbound passengers from the UAE. ” said Dr. Al Dhaheri.