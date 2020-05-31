Sunday, May 31, 2020

May 31 20, 8:49 pm

Duterte thanks Bahrain king for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos

May 31 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his sincerest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for granting royal pardon to 16 Filipinos. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje said...

Emirates Airline reveals plan to lay off employees amid COVID-19 impact

May 31 2020

Emirates Airlines has revealed that it will soon be laying off some of its employees amid the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a statement, the airline said that it is still currently evaluating the situation brought by the pandemic, and that they...

Share1
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
1 Shares

Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

by | News

May. 31, 20 | 8:49 pm

The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that it will ban residents going to and from the emirate for a week beginning June 2 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Media office said that the restriction includes Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dhafra, and will be applicable to all residents including UAE nationals. Movement within the regions, however, will be permitted.

According to the authorities, those who will be exempted from the ban include those working in the vital sectors, people with chronic illnesses that need to visit hospitals, as well as those transporting essential items.

Recently, the UAE government revised the timings of the National Disinfection Program to 10 PM until 6 AM in all emirates except Dubai—where the schedule runs from 11 PM to 6 AM.

Jobs

Latest News

Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

May 31, 2020

The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that it will ban residents going to and from the emirate for a week beginning June 2 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Media office said that the restriction includes Abu...

Duterte thanks Bahrain king for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos

Duterte thanks Bahrain king for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos

May 31, 2020

President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his sincerest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for granting royal pardon to 16 Filipinos. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje said...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Filipino winner of over Dh160,000 (Php2.1 million): Emirates Loto is 100% legit
Published On  May 31, 2020
Duterte thanks Bahrain king for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos
Published On  May 31, 2020
Emirates Airline reveals plan to lay off employees amid COVID-19 impact
Published On  May 31, 2020
Close