Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that it will ban residents going to and from the emirate for a week beginning June 2 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Media office said that the restriction includes Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dhafra, and will be applicable to all residents including UAE nationals. Movement within the regions, however, will be permitted.

According to the authorities, those who will be exempted from the ban include those working in the vital sectors, people with chronic illnesses that need to visit hospitals, as well as those transporting essential items.

Recently, the UAE government revised the timings of the National Disinfection Program to 10 PM until 6 AM in all emirates except Dubai—where the schedule runs from 11 PM to 6 AM.