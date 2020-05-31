Movement to and from Abu Dhabi banned for a week starting June 2

A Filipino resident—who recently won big at Emirates Loto—said that the region’s first, fatwa-approved, fully digital collectable scheme with optional entry to a weekly live draw is one hundred percent real and that anyone has a chance to win big. William Marquez...
Duterte thanks Bahrain king for granting royal pardon for 16 Filipinos
President Rodrigo Duterte expressed his sincerest gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain for granting royal pardon to 16 Filipinos. Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs and Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje said...
Emirates Airline reveals plan to lay off employees amid COVID-19 impact
Emirates Airlines has revealed that it will soon be laying off some of its employees amid the economic impact of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). In a statement, the airline said that it is still currently evaluating the situation brought by the pandemic, and that they...
Dubai to push for full integration with digital channels for government services
(WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, will continue to serve all and pursue all efforts to deliver the UAE Centennial Plan 2071 which aims to make the UAE among the best countries in the world....
The government of Abu Dhabi has announced that it will ban residents going to and from the emirate for a week beginning June 2 as a precautionary measure against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
In a tweet, Abu Dhabi Media office said that the restriction includes Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dhafra, and will be applicable to all residents including UAE nationals. Movement within the regions, however, will be permitted.
According to the authorities, those who will be exempted from the ban include those working in the vital sectors, people with chronic illnesses that need to visit hospitals, as well as those transporting essential items.
Recently, the UAE government revised the timings of the National Disinfection Program to 10 PM until 6 AM in all emirates except Dubai—where the schedule runs from 11 PM to 6 AM.
