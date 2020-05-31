UAE denies rumors of bacteria that allegedly causes COVID-19

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector, denied rumors that circulated on social media that the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) is starting to spread due to a bacteria.

Dr. Al Hosani, citing international official studies, affirmed that COVID-19 comes from a specific virus strain.

“All official studies have affirmed that the disease is caused by the SARS CoV virus,” said Dr. Al Hosani.

UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector warned that those who have been afflicted with COVID-19 could find themselves more prone to other infections caused by bacteria and urged the public to practice health safety measures to avoid complications.

“However, it is possible that the COVID-19 patients could be prone to other bacteria infections resulting from the corona complications,” explained Dr. Al Hosani.

