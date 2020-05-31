Sunday, May 31, 2020

May 31 20, 11:19 am

UAE reveals risk list of chronic diseases for COVID-19

May 31 2020

The UAE continues to remind the public to practice safety measures as it has bared the list of chronic diseases that increase the risk of individuals to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, said...

Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

May 31 2020

As the world chases to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a global pharmaceutical company gives a message of hope to the public as Pfizer aims for an October 2020 availability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Pfizer leader Albert...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

UAE denies rumors of bacteria that allegedly causes COVID-19

by | News

May. 31, 20 | 11:19 am

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector, denied rumors that circulated on social media that the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) is starting to spread due to a bacteria.

Dr. Al Hosani, citing international official studies, affirmed that COVID-19 comes from a specific virus strain.

“All official studies have affirmed that the disease is caused by the SARS CoV virus,” said Dr. Al Hosani.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi to expand free COVID-19 testing to populated housing complexes

UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector warned that those who have been afflicted with COVID-19 could find themselves more prone to other infections caused by bacteria and urged the public to practice health safety measures to avoid complications.

“However, it is possible that the COVID-19 patients could be prone to other bacteria infections resulting from the corona complications,” explained Dr. Al Hosani.

READ ON: Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

Jobs

Latest News

UAE denies rumors of bacteria that allegedly causes COVID-19

UAE denies rumors of bacteria that allegedly causes COVID-19

May 31, 2020

Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE's official spokesperson for the health sector, denied rumors that circulated on social media that the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) is starting to spread due to a bacteria. Dr. Al Hosani, citing international official studies, affirmed that...

UAE reveals risk list of chronic diseases for COVID-19

UAE reveals risk list of chronic diseases for COVID-19

May 31, 2020

The UAE continues to remind the public to practice safety measures as it has bared the list of chronic diseases that increase the risk of individuals to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, said...

Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020

May 31, 2020

As the world chases to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a global pharmaceutical company gives a message of hope to the public as Pfizer aims for an October 2020 availability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Pfizer leader Albert...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
Ajman Police links payment transaction with Ajman Pay digital services
Published On  May 31, 2020
UAE reveals risk list of chronic diseases for COVID-19
Published On  May 31, 2020
Abu Dhabi to expand free COVID-19 testing to populated housing complexes
Published On  May 31, 2020
Close