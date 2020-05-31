UAE denies rumors of bacteria that allegedly causes COVID-19

Ajman Police announced linking their digital services with the Ajman Finance Department's smart digital payment platform "Ajman Pay" as a new milestone in digital governance. The initiative allows customers to complete transactions and payments comfortably via...
UAE reveals risk list of chronic diseases for COVID-19
The UAE continues to remind the public to practice safety measures as it has bared the list of chronic diseases that increase the risk of individuals to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, said...
Abu Dhabi to expand free COVID-19 testing to populated housing complexes
(WAM) -- The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the relevant authorities, has announced the expansion of the National Screening Programme to provide free-of-charge Covid-19 tests in multiple housing complexes with high-density populations. This...
Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020
As the world chases to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a global pharmaceutical company gives a message of hope to the public as Pfizer aims for an October 2020 availability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Pfizer leader Albert...
Dr. Farida Al Hosani, UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector, denied rumors that circulated on social media that the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) is starting to spread due to a bacteria.
Dr. Al Hosani, citing international official studies, affirmed that COVID-19 comes from a specific virus strain.
“All official studies have affirmed that the disease is caused by the SARS CoV virus,” said Dr. Al Hosani.
RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi to expand free COVID-19 testing to populated housing complexes
UAE’s official spokesperson for the health sector warned that those who have been afflicted with COVID-19 could find themselves more prone to other infections caused by bacteria and urged the public to practice health safety measures to avoid complications.
“However, it is possible that the COVID-19 patients could be prone to other bacteria infections resulting from the corona complications,” explained Dr. Al Hosani.
READ ON: Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved