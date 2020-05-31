Sunday, May 31, 2020

WATCH: Dubai Frame reopens to public

May 31 2020

Dubai Frame, the emirate's iconic structure that gives visitors a view of the Old and New Dubai, is welcoming residents once again to enjoy a scenic view of the city. In a video, Dubai Frame has outlined all preventive measures that it takes to ensure the safety of...

Alleged Fabunan cure for COVID-19 in PH not yet approved

May 31 2020

The Philippines' Fabunan drug, which allegedly cures people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is yet to be approved by the authorities. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified during a Laging Handa briefing that the anti-viral...

UAE COVID-19 recoveries increase by 386, total now at 17,932

May. 31, 20

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 386 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,932.

An additional 37,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 661 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 34,557.

The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 264. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.

MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.

The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.

