UAE COVID-19 recoveries increase by 386, total now at 17,932

Filipinos welcomed the UAE's decision to gradually reopen establishments and public spaces as a message of renewed hope that the country is winning its fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Many Filipinos believe that authorities in the UAE is doing...
WATCH: Dubai Frame reopens to public
Dubai Frame, the emirate's iconic structure that gives visitors a view of the Old and New Dubai, is welcoming residents once again to enjoy a scenic view of the city. In a video, Dubai Frame has outlined all preventive measures that it takes to ensure the safety of...
UAE urges public for collective responsibility to combat spread of COVID-19
The UAE continues to urge the public to be consistent in following the country's safety measures on physical distancing and sanitation, stating that the responsibility to ensure and safeguard the health of residents and citizens relies on everyone's actions to avoid...
Alleged Fabunan cure for COVID-19 in PH not yet approved
The Philippines' Fabunan drug, which allegedly cures people who have contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is yet to be approved by the authorities. Presidential Spokesperson Secretary Harry Roque clarified during a Laging Handa briefing that the anti-viral...
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that 386 patients have already fully recovered from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 17,932.
The total number of recovered cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) has reached 17,932 with 386 cases recovered today after receiving treatment, @mohapuae announced. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 31, 2020
An additional 37,000 COVID-19 tests also lead to the discovery of 661 new patients, bringing the total number of cases to 34,557.
Additional 37,000 Covid-19 tests were conducted by @mohapuae revealing 661 new cases and bringing the total number of cases to 34,557. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment. #UAEGov
— UAEGov (@uaegov) May 31, 2020
The Ministry also reported two new fatalities, bringing the country’s total death toll to 264. The Ministry expressed its deep regrets and condolences to the family of the deceased and wished for the full recovery of the others.
MoHAP advises the general public to adhere to the preventative health and personal hygiene measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic.
It noted basic protective measures such as the frequent washing of hands, covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue or into one’s elbow, and to seek early medical care if symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing arise.
The Ministry also advised individuals with respiratory illness symptoms to avoid mixing in crowded places. It also called on members of the public to seek information from official sources and avoid spreading misinformation.
