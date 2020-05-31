Ajman Police links payment transaction with Ajman Pay digital services

The UAE continues to remind the public to practice safety measures as it has bared the list of chronic diseases that increase the risk of individuals to contract the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Dr. Farida Al Hosani, spokesperson for the UAE's health sector, said...
Abu Dhabi to expand free COVID-19 testing to populated housing complexes
(WAM) -- The Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, in partnership with the relevant authorities, has announced the expansion of the National Screening Programme to provide free-of-charge Covid-19 tests in multiple housing complexes with high-density populations. This...
Pfizer eyes availability of COVID-19 vaccine by October 2020
As the world chases to produce a vaccine for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a global pharmaceutical company gives a message of hope to the public as Pfizer aims for an October 2020 availability to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for the public. Pfizer leader Albert...
THE NEW HERO: Filipina in Deira lauded for cooking, distributing free food for OFWs in need
A Filipina expat in Dubai has been earning praises in her neighborhood in Deira after she initiated a food drive for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs), wherein she cooks all the meals. Feby Cachero Baguisa-Dela Peña, 34, first got the idea to make free meals for OFWs...
Ajman Police announced linking their digital services with the Ajman Finance Department’s smart digital payment platform “Ajman Pay” as a new milestone in digital governance. The initiative allows customers to complete transactions and payments comfortably via multiple payment channels and methods that adhere to the highest international security and quality standards.
Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, underlined the general headquarters’ keenness to fine-tune their security and police services to provide a safer environment for the citizens and residents in the emirate.
He noted that the efforts made by Ajman Police are further coming to light by integrating Ajman Police’s digital services with Ajman Pay’s exceptional payment platform. “We are happy to boost our efforts to better serve the public by linking our digital services with Ajman Pay, which offers various seamless payment channels and options that are available across the country,” he said.
“We would like to stress our utmost gratitude for this partnership with Ajman’s Department of Finance, as it contributed to refining the efficiency of our services through simplified payment procedures. Integrating our services with Ajman Pay has generated increasingly outstanding customer satisfaction as a result of the ease and comfort in completing transactions,” Al Nuaimi added.
Meanwhile, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said that their collaboration with Ajman Police comes as a result of its steadfast goal to deliver fast and excellent digital transactions to keep up with the evolving expectations of customers.
“We are proud and supportive of what Ajman Police have accomplished in terms of adopting top-notch international standards in security and police services that contribute to creating a safer environment in the UAE as a whole. We will continue our commitment to assist them in achieving this goal through our time-saving smart payment solutions that meet customers’ demands quickly and securely,” Al Ali noted.
His Excellency added that this cooperation comes in the framework of Ajman Police’s vision of transforming its services into a reliable and smooth digital platform, adding that the smart payment portal of Ajman Pay offers various options and solutions set per the highest international standards.
Ajman Pay also provides a unified payment system for Ajman Police, which offers real-time monitoring of all government revenues. It also assists in creating accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved