Sunday, May 31, 2020

May 31 20, 8:56 am

May 31 2020

May 31 2020

Ajman Police links payment transaction with Ajman Pay digital services

by | News

May. 31, 20 | 8:56 am

Ajman Police announced linking their digital services with the Ajman Finance Department’s smart digital payment platform “Ajman Pay” as a new milestone in digital governance. The initiative allows customers to complete transactions and payments comfortably via multiple payment channels and methods that adhere to the highest international security and quality standards.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police, underlined the general headquarters’ keenness to fine-tune their security and police services to provide a safer environment for the citizens and residents in the emirate.

Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police

He noted that the efforts made by Ajman Police are further coming to light by integrating Ajman Police’s digital services with Ajman Pay’s exceptional payment platform. “We are happy to boost our efforts to better serve the public by linking our digital services with Ajman Pay, which offers various seamless payment channels and options that are available across the country,” he said.

“We would like to stress our utmost gratitude for this partnership with Ajman’s Department of Finance, as it contributed to refining the efficiency of our services through simplified payment procedures. Integrating our services with Ajman Pay has generated increasingly outstanding customer satisfaction as a result of the ease and comfort in completing transactions,” Al Nuaimi added.

His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance

Meanwhile, His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, said that their collaboration with Ajman Police comes as a result of its steadfast goal to deliver fast and excellent digital transactions to keep up with the evolving expectations of customers.

“We are proud and supportive of what Ajman Police have accomplished in terms of adopting top-notch international standards in security and police services that contribute to creating a safer environment in the UAE as a whole. We will continue our commitment to assist them in achieving this goal through our time-saving smart payment solutions that meet customers’ demands quickly and securely,” Al Ali noted.

His Excellency added that this cooperation comes in the framework of Ajman Police’s vision of transforming its services into a reliable and smooth digital platform, adding that the smart payment portal of Ajman Pay offers various options and solutions set per the highest international standards.

Ajman Pay also provides a unified payment system for Ajman Police, which offers real-time monitoring of all government revenues. It also assists in creating accurate statistical and financial reports that aid in decision-making.

