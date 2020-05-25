DOJ says online child sexual abuse in PH increased by 260% during quarantine

Researchers from Thailand have begun testing their newly developed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine on monkeys, a government official said. Suvit Maesincee, the country’s minister of higher education, science, and research and innovation, said that experts have...
POLO Dubai reopens online application for DOLE-AKAP financial aid
The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai has reopened the online applications for the Department of Labor and Employment's Abot Kamay ang Pagtulong (DOLE-AKAP) program that provides a one-time Php10,000 (Dh730) financial aid for OFW whose employment was...
UAE Exchange starts issuing refunds
Remittance center UAE Exchange has begun refunding some customers with pending transactions that have been delayed for more than two months. The exchange center has started issuing refunds for small transactions that took place in February until early March, as per...
OFW in Lebanon commits suicide
An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) in Lebanon has committed suicide inside a shelter of the Philippine Embassy on May 24. In a statement, the embassy said that the OFW—who used to be a domestic worker—tried to take her life a day after she arrived at the shelter. It...
The Department of Justice on May 25 said that reports of online child sexual abuse in the Philippines have increased by over 260 percent during the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
According to DOJ, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) has recorded around 279,000 reports of child exploitation online from March 1 to May 24—as compared to last year’s 76,561 reports.
READ ALSO: Ex-teen Pinoy actor sentenced to life in prison for rape, child abuse of minor
The department said this could be because of the boosted internet usage when the country was placed on heightened restrictions on March 17. Some of the reports, DOJ said, include: possession, manufacture, and distribution of child pornography; online enticement of children for sexual acts; child sex trafficking; sex tourism involving children; extra-familial child sexual molestation; unsolicited obscene material sent to a child; and misleading words or digital images on the internet.
It added, however, that reports need to be further evaluated as some of these may have been duplicate materials, distorted images, or incorrect reports.
ABS-CBN also reported that DOJ has received four complaints of child sexual abuse in various areas in Luzon, while two cases have been filed in Lapu-Lapu City in Visayas. Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC) has also rescued 34 children from sexual abuse, arresting seven suspects.
The report added that the DOJ and the authorities have also warned the administrators of Facebook pages that promote child sexual abuse will face up to more than 17 years in prison, and a fine reaching PHP1 million.
