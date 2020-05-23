Saturday, May 23, 2020

May 23 20, 3:23 pm

UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr

May 22 2020

(WAM) -- Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al...

Share
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
0 Shares

PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home

by | News

May. 23, 20 | 3:23 pm

The Philippines’ chief officials handling the country’s Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) are now focusing their efforts to allow more Filipinos to fly back home by slowly increasing the entry quota for flights headed to the country.

IATF-EID Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. revealed that the Philippine Embassy in the UAE sent them a letter relaying that around 4,000 OFWs have been affected due to NAIA’s regulations on inbound travel.

“Sa ngayon po ang record pa lang po namin, nakausap po namin ang ating Ambassador ng UAE, mayroon po siyang sulat, nakita nila na initially ngayon mayroon tayong tinatawag na 4,000 na affected noong tinatawag nating regulated inbound travel dito sa NAIA. Sa ngayon ang inaano namin, nagpatupad na po ng pag-uutos ang ating NTF Chair, si Secretary Lorenzana na we want to declog iyong Metro Manila within 2 weeks,” said Galvez.

In line with this, Secretary Galvez stated that National Task Force (NTF) Chair Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had already instructed relevant agencies to reduce congestion in Metro Manila to allow for more OFWs to be stationed at quarantine centres while waiting for their COVID-19 results.

Once Metro Manila’s quarantine centers are decongested, Secretary Galvez said that they can soon increase the country’s entry quote up to 1,000 per day: “So with that, ang mangyayari sa atin is unti-unti po nating iaangat ang ating entry quota to more or less siguro mga 1,000 a day. So in that case, at least iyong 4,000 po na iyon, kapag po naayos po ang ating mga quarantine facilities dito at ma-declog ang quarantine facilities dito sa Metro Manila ay puwede na tayong umangat na pagtanggap ng mga bilang ng ating mga OFWs.”

Galvez assures OFWs that PH officials are doing all they can so that Filipinos who wish to come home would be welcomed back to the country as soon as possible.

“We are really very—we are empathizing with their plight kasi talagang pong napakahirap ang kalagayan po ng ating mga kasamahan sa abroad. But we will do our best na mapapabilis po iyong proseso,” said Galvez.

At present, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has placed a limit of 400 passengers per day until June 10, unless otherwise rectified. Chartered flights are allowed to land on Mondays and Thursdays provided they have secured a landing clerance from the aviation authority and the Department of Foreign Affairs for slotting purposes. International commercial flights can land on other days of the week, provided they have approval from CAAP at least 48 hours prior to their departure from their airport of origin.

Jobs

Latest News

PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home

PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home

May 23, 2020

The Philippines' chief officials handling the country's Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) are now focusing their efforts to allow more Filipinos to fly back home by slowly increasing the entry quota for flights headed to the country....

WATCH: Philippine Airlines captures netizens with heartfelt video

WATCH: Philippine Airlines captures netizens with heartfelt video

May 23, 2020

Filipino netizens were moved by the new video released by Philippine Airlines (PAL) on May 21, where it featured members of its staff and some of its initiatives to help in the fight against coronavirus disease (COVID-19).   PAL shared the video on its Facebook page...

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
UK PM Boris Johnson believed to be wearing PH t-shirt to honor Filipino frontliners
Published On  May 23, 2020
Additional 50,000 tests in UAE lead to 994 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 27,892
Published On  May 22, 2020
Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr
Published On  May 22, 2020
Close