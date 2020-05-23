PH to increase entry quota to 1,000 per day for OFWs flying back home

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was spotted wearing a Philippine tourism shirt while jogging in the morning of May 21, allegedly as a tribute to Filipino frontliners. Johnson, who has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in April, was seen wearing a white...
Additional 50,000 tests in UAE lead to 994 new COVID-19 cases, total now at 27,892
The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) reported that the additional 50,000 tests conducted across the UAE led to the detection of 994 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country, bringing the total to 27,892. MoHAP reported that the majority...
Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr
(WAM) -- Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His...
UAE announces May 24 as first day of Eid Al Fitr
(WAM) -- Sunday, the 24th of May, will be the first day of Shawwal 1441 H, marking the beginning of Eid al-Fitr, announced the Moon-sighting Committee in a statement issued after its meeting tonight at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department. Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al...
The Philippines’ chief officials handling the country’s Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) are now focusing their efforts to allow more Filipinos to fly back home by slowly increasing the entry quota for flights headed to the country.
IATF-EID Chief Implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. revealed that the Philippine Embassy in the UAE sent them a letter relaying that around 4,000 OFWs have been affected due to NAIA’s regulations on inbound travel.
“Sa ngayon po ang record pa lang po namin, nakausap po namin ang ating Ambassador ng UAE, mayroon po siyang sulat, nakita nila na initially ngayon mayroon tayong tinatawag na 4,000 na affected noong tinatawag nating regulated inbound travel dito sa NAIA. Sa ngayon ang inaano namin, nagpatupad na po ng pag-uutos ang ating NTF Chair, si Secretary Lorenzana na we want to declog iyong Metro Manila within 2 weeks,” said Galvez.
In line with this, Secretary Galvez stated that National Task Force (NTF) Chair Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had already instructed relevant agencies to reduce congestion in Metro Manila to allow for more OFWs to be stationed at quarantine centres while waiting for their COVID-19 results.
Once Metro Manila’s quarantine centers are decongested, Secretary Galvez said that they can soon increase the country’s entry quote up to 1,000 per day: “So with that, ang mangyayari sa atin is unti-unti po nating iaangat ang ating entry quota to more or less siguro mga 1,000 a day. So in that case, at least iyong 4,000 po na iyon, kapag po naayos po ang ating mga quarantine facilities dito at ma-declog ang quarantine facilities dito sa Metro Manila ay puwede na tayong umangat na pagtanggap ng mga bilang ng ating mga OFWs.”
Galvez assures OFWs that PH officials are doing all they can so that Filipinos who wish to come home would be welcomed back to the country as soon as possible.
“We are really very—we are empathizing with their plight kasi talagang pong napakahirap ang kalagayan po ng ating mga kasamahan sa abroad. But we will do our best na mapapabilis po iyong proseso,” said Galvez.
At present, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has placed a limit of 400 passengers per day until June 10, unless otherwise rectified. Chartered flights are allowed to land on Mondays and Thursdays provided they have secured a landing clerance from the aviation authority and the Department of Foreign Affairs for slotting purposes. International commercial flights can land on other days of the week, provided they have approval from CAAP at least 48 hours prior to their departure from their airport of origin.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
