UAE opens 22 private COVID-19 test centers

More COVID-19 testing centers opened in the UAE in a bid to help the country’s ongoing efforts for early diagnosis of the disease.

Some 22 testing centers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates have been set up by the Thumbay Group, reported Gulf Today.

This as the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country reached more than a million since the outbreak.

“All (symptomatic and asymptomatic) persons are eligible and welcome for this test,” Dr. Nasir Parwaiz, director of Thumbay Labs.

“Everyone who will be found positive with COVID19 would be (provided with) services as per the directives of the Dubai Health Authority and the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP),” he added.

The testing centers, which are being managed by the College of American Pathologists, accept walk in for the tests. Appointments can be schedule via the landline 046030555 and WhatsApp 0566806455.

The results would be emailed within two days.