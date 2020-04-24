PH COVID-19 cases top 7,000 as death toll climbs to 477

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases.

The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762.

The death toll now stands at 477 after the health department registered 15 new deaths.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire the DOH has tested more than 61,000 individuals for COVID-19 as of April 21.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM}, the country’s main reference laboratory, is expected to return to normal operations on Saturday after 43 of its staff contracted COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Inter-agency Task Force’s recommendation to extend the prevailing lockdown on Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and Central Luzon until May 15.