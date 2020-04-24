Saturday, April 25, 2020

Apr 24 20, 12:51 pm

BREAKING: PH death toll nears 500; total confirmed cases now at 7,294

Apr 25 2020

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) has reported 102 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country as numbers have reached a total of 7,294. DOH also reported 17 new casualties, as total numbers are now at 494. The health department...

Five frontliners fully recover from COVID-19 in Dubai

Apr 25 2020

Only 12 out of 1,200 frontline paramedics of Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) tested positive for coronavirus, five of them fully recovered and returned to perform their duties, said Khalifa Hassan Al Dari, the Corporation's Executive Director. Al Dari...

PH COVID-19 cases top 7,000 as death toll climbs to 477

News

Apr. 24, 20 | 12:51 pm

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has infected 7,192 people in the Philippines as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 211 new confirmed cases.

The DOH tallied 40 new recoveries bringing the total number to 762.

The death toll now stands at 477 after the health department registered 15 new deaths.

According to Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire the DOH has tested more than 61,000 individuals for COVID-19 as of April 21.

The Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM}, the country’s main reference laboratory, is expected to return to normal operations on Saturday after 43 of its staff contracted COVID-19.

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Inter-agency Task Force’s recommendation to extend the prevailing lockdown on Metro Manila, CALABARZON, and Central Luzon until May 15.

coronavirusCOVID-19philippines

Latest News

