POLO-Dubai now accepting application for Dh730 cash assistance

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Dubai and Northern Emirates (POLO Dubai) on Friday announced that it is now accepting applications for the one-time financial assistance of Php 10,000 (AED 730) for displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Consul General Paul Raymund Cortes posted on his Facebook account an advisory of the POLO Dubai which contains the guidelines for OFWs eligible for Department of Labor and Employment’s (DOLE) cash assistance program dubbed as DOLE-AKAP.
Who are eligible?
The one-time cash assistance covers regular and documented OFWs affected by the COVID-19 health crisis.
1. According to 2016 Revised POEA Rules and Regulations Qualified Regular Workers must either:
– Those who possess valid passports and appropriate visas or permits to stay and work in the receiving country, and
– Those whose contracts of employment have been processed by the POEA or POLO,
2. Meanwhile, the Qualified Undocumented OFWs are:
– Those who were originally regular or documented workers but for some reason or cause have lost their regular or documented status.
– Those who are not registered with the POEA or whose contracts of employment were not processed by the POEA or POLO, but have undertaken actions to regularize their status, or
– Those who are not registered with the POEA or whose contracts of employment were not processed by the POEA or POLO, but are active OWWA members at the time of availment.
3. Those OFW who have experienced job displacement due to the receiving country’s imposition of lockdown or quarantine, or because of having infected by the coronavirus.
4.Must not receive any financial support or assistance from receiving countries or employers.
How to Apply?
Here are the procedures on how to apply for on-site OFWs with visa in Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain:
1. Accomplished application form for special cash assistance which is downloadable at www.polodubaiportal.org
– Submit the accomplished form with the following requirement through this link: http://www.polodubaiportal.org/dole-akap-for-ofws-in-dubai-and-northern-emirates/
– Copy of valid passport with employment visa
– Proof of overseas employment (verified employment contract, OEC, valid OWWA membership, etc.)
– Proof of loss of employment on account of coronavirus outbreak (termination letter or notice of termination due to COVID-19, etc.)
– For OFWs who became undocumented through no fault of their own, proof that the OFW is involved in a case (case reference number or case endorsement stamped by POLO, among others)
2. Upon the receipt of worker’s requirements, POLO shall evaluate the documents and will notify the worker through email if their application was approved or disapproved.
3. POLO will release to the approved OFW the AED730.00 cash assistance through bank transfer or money remittance.
