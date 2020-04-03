PH Embassy in UAE issues clarification on temporary flights

A pastor in Cagayan De Oro City was arrested after conducting a worship service attended by at least 500 church members on Sunday. Pastor Allan Caslam was arrested for violating the ban on mass gathering due to the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 threat. Captain...
The Philippine Embassy on Thursday issued a clarification on the recent announcement of the UAE government to allow temporary flights for foreign nationals who wish to return in their respective countries.
In a statement, the Embassy said that this decision applies to Filipino crew members of ships who got stranded in UAE after all flights were suspended.
The Philippine Embassy added that it is currently arranging the repatriation of Filipino crew members stranded in the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The Embassy is already working on the repatriation of Filipino crew members currently stranded in their respective ships docked in Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and is coordinating with UAE authorities for them to be allowed to disembark and take chartered flights being arranged for them by their employers through local manning agencies,” it read.
“POLO-OWWA reiterates that in cases like this, the employers are responsible for their employees’ repatriation, as per their contract,” it added.
The Embassy said the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs is closely coordinating with them on cases of stranded Filipino nationals and these cases are subject to compliance with both Philippine and UAE laws and regulations, including a mandatory 14-day quarantine period upon arrival in the Philippines being coordinated with DOH and OWWA.
Meanwhile the repatriation program for distressed Filipinos is suspended until further notice due to the suspension of flights in the UAE.
“With regard to the Embassy’s program of repatriation for those with visa problems, immigration offenses, and victims of illegal recruitment, this has been put on hold due to the suspension of exit pass processing and above-cited stoppage of UAE flights,” the embassy said.
The embassy added that this program is subject to the availability of funds.
For those who need help with their exit pass processing, you may contact the embassy through these numbers: +971508584968 or +971508963089, or email [email protected]
