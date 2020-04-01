Duterte warns people causing chaos amid COVID-19: Shoot them dead

President Rodrigo Duterte gave a strong warning to people who would cause chaos amid the prevailing enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

In a surprised media briefing on the night of April 2, Duterte said that a number of problems started to surface while people are waiting for the distribution of government’s aid.



“Huwag ninyong subukan ang Pilipino. We are ready for you. Gulo o barilan o patayan. I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you. Kapag kayo na-detain, bahala kayo sa pagkain ninyo,” Duterte said.

The President then gave the go signal to the military, police, and barangay officials to shoot people if they would threaten their lives while on duty.



“My orders are sa pulis at military, pati mga barangay. Na kapag may gulo, okasyon na lumaban at buhay ninyo ay nalagay sa alanganin, shoot them dead,” Duterte said.

On Wednesday, a number of protesters went on the street to claim that they haven’t received any assistance from the government since the implementation of the Metro Manila lockdown.

Some residents in Quezon City were also detained and arrested after they violated the quarantine protocols and complained that they were already hungry.