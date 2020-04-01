Duterte warns people causing chaos amid COVID-19: Shoot them dead

It would take two to three months for the Philippines to flatten the curve of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, according to a Filipino scientist. Dr. Darwin Bandoy Assistant Professor of the University of California, Davis, told ABS-CBN News that...
Condom shortage looms in China, Malaysia
Since China and Malaysia implemented government-imposed lockdowns due to COVID-19 pandemic, a global shortage of condom looms in the future. The condom shortage may threaten decade-long humanitarian efforts to spread another kind of virus — the HIV. Reuters reported...
PH gov’t eyes COVID-19 mass testing on April 14
Chief Implementer of the government’s response on the coronavirus disease or COVID-19 crisis General Carlito Galvez revealed that the government may soon conduct mass testing for COVID-19. In a media briefing on Thursday, Galvez said that they are planning to test...
Spain’s COVID-19 death toll breaches 10,000
The death toll because of coronavirus in Spain has surpassed the 10,000-mark, data from the coronavirus resource center of Johns Hopkins University shows. Spain’s health ministry recorded Wednesday (local time) 950 cases in 24 hours, raising the death toll to 10,003 A...
President Rodrigo Duterte gave a strong warning to people who would cause chaos amid the prevailing enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.
In a surprised media briefing on the night of April 2, Duterte said that a number of problems started to surface while people are waiting for the distribution of government’s aid.
“Huwag ninyong subukan ang Pilipino. We are ready for you. Gulo o barilan o patayan. I will not hesitate to order the police to arrest and detain you. Kapag kayo na-detain, bahala kayo sa pagkain ninyo,” Duterte said.
The President then gave the go signal to the military, police, and barangay officials to shoot people if they would threaten their lives while on duty.
“My orders are sa pulis at military, pati mga barangay. Na kapag may gulo, okasyon na lumaban at buhay ninyo ay nalagay sa alanganin, shoot them dead,” Duterte said.
On Wednesday, a number of protesters went on the street to claim that they haven’t received any assistance from the government since the implementation of the Metro Manila lockdown.
Some residents in Quezon City were also detained and arrested after they violated the quarantine protocols and complained that they were already hungry.
Jobs
- Service Engineer
Mar 30, 2020
- Inventory & Logistics Specialist
Mar 30, 2020
- iOS Developer
Mar 30, 2020
- Admissions Officer
Mar 30, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved