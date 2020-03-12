Travel fund and free rebooking from March 10 to April 30, 2020

Cainta Mayor Johnielle Nieto said he will place the entire town under community quarantine effective on Sunday, March 15. The measure according to Nieto is pursuant to President Rodrigo Duterte's pronouncements documented in Resolution No. 11 issued by the...
Justine Trudeau’s wife tested positive for COVID-19
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed. The Prime Minister Office reports that he is now in isolation and self-quarantine. He will not be tested because he has no symptoms. The couple will be in isolation for 14...
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno provides details on COVID-19 action plan
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno addressed Manila residents, in a video posted on the LGU's social media account, providing the details of the local government's COVID-19 Alert system, "Code red Covid-19 action plan: Contain and Delay" on Thursday evening. Moreno provided the...
OFW escapes COVID-19 test in Sarangani
A female overseas Filipino worker (OFW) from Sarangani province exhibited symptoms of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but managed to escape from authorities without having herself tested, according to a GMA News report. The OFW, the Sarangani Provincial Health...
Cebu Pacific affirms that their flights continue to operate as scheduled. The airline also noted that several passengers have filed rebooking and cancellation requests due to concerns over COVID-19. In line with this, Cebu Pacific has applied several changes to their booking policies to provide their passengers with flexibility and peace of mind.
Here are the details:
Passengers traveling to Philippine and international destinations from March 10 to April 30, 2020 who would like to rebook or cancel their flights can avail of the following options:
1. Free Rebooking – Rebook flights with change fees waived. Fare difference may apply.
To rebook the flight, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight)
2. Travel Fund – Place the full cost of the ticket in a Travel Fund which can then be used as payment for a future booking. The Travel Fund is valid for 180 days and can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out.
To avail of the Travel Fund option, they may use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) to cancel their booking and store the value in the Travel Fund.
New flights booked from March 10 to April 30 (regardless of travel date and route) can avail of CEB Flexi for FREE. CEB Flexi enables travelers to rebook their flights up to two times, fare difference may apply. Simply select the “CEB Flexi” add-on during booking.
“Cebu Pacific practices precautionary measures against COVID-19. This includes frequent deep-extensive cleaning and disinfection of aircraft, provision of gloves and disinfectants for our cabin crew, and the use of HEPA air filters in our aircraft to block 99.99% of contaminants and viruses. We are monitoring developments regarding COVID-19, coordinating regularly with government and other stakeholders. We thank our passengers for their patience and trust,” said the company in a statement.
