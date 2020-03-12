Thursday, March 12, 2020

Mar 12 20, 10:13 am

China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

Mar 12 2020

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...

Senators Lacson, Zubiri to undergo self-quarantine over COVID-19 exposure

News

Mar. 12, 20 | 10:13 am

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Juan Miguel Zubiri will go on self-quarantine as precautionary measure after a resource person who attended a Senate hearing last week tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Better safe than sorry for others. Yes (I will also undergo self-quarantine) to follow the lead of Sens Gatchalian and Binay,” Lacson said in a text message.

Zubiri urged his fellow lawmakers to subject themselves to laboratory tests to check if they contracted coronavirus.

“While we await test done on Sen. Sherwin and Nancy, and to be we the senators should be all tested for COVID-19 as we were exposed yesterday to a number of people,” he said in text sent to reporters.

The Senate majority leader expressed his support to Senate President Tito Sotto’s decision to lock down the Senate to disinfect the building.

He also suggested a work from home scheme for Senate staff and employees.

“The virus is no joke and we should take this seriously,” the lawmaker said

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

