Senators Lacson, Zubiri to undergo self-quarantine over COVID-19 exposure

Senators Panfilo Lacson and Juan Miguel Zubiri will go on self-quarantine as precautionary measure after a resource person who attended a Senate hearing last week tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“Better safe than sorry for others. Yes (I will also undergo self-quarantine) to follow the lead of Sens Gatchalian and Binay,” Lacson said in a text message.

Zubiri urged his fellow lawmakers to subject themselves to laboratory tests to check if they contracted coronavirus.

“While we await test done on Sen. Sherwin and Nancy, and to be we the senators should be all tested for COVID-19 as we were exposed yesterday to a number of people,” he said in text sent to reporters.

The Senate majority leader expressed his support to Senate President Tito Sotto’s decision to lock down the Senate to disinfect the building.

He also suggested a work from home scheme for Senate staff and employees.

“The virus is no joke and we should take this seriously,” the lawmaker said