Thursday, March 12, 2020

Mar 12 20, 12:28 pm

China says COVID-19 outbreak peak is over

Mar 12 2020

Chinese health authorities announced on Thursday that the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in China is over. The announcement was made by the National Health Commission. China has seen a continuous decline on the number of cases recorded in their country. RELATED STORY:...

Las Piñas confirms first case of COVID-19

by | News

Mar. 12, 20 | 12:28 pm

Las Piñas City Mayor Mel Aguilar announced Wednesday the city’s first confirmed case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The city government identified the patient as 53-year-old man with no travel history abroad.

RELATED STORY: 1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor

The patient, the 36th case of COVID-19 in the country, is currently admitted at the Las Piñas General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Aguilar added that the surveillance team of the City Health Office conducted contact tracing to the members of the patient’s family and all individuals he had contact.

READ ON: Manila reports second COVID-19 patient death

She also instructed the residents to remain calm and follow precautionary measures advised by the Department of Health.

