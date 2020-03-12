Las Piñas confirms first case of COVID-19

Las Piñas City Mayor Mel Aguilar announced Wednesday the city’s first confirmed case of coronavirus disease or COVID-19.

The city government identified the patient as 53-year-old man with no travel history abroad.

RELATED STORY: 1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor

The patient, the 36th case of COVID-19 in the country, is currently admitted at the Las Piñas General Hospital and Trauma Center.

Aguilar added that the surveillance team of the City Health Office conducted contact tracing to the members of the patient’s family and all individuals he had contact.

READ ON: Manila reports second COVID-19 patient death

She also instructed the residents to remain calm and follow precautionary measures advised by the Department of Health.