Middle Eastern countries ban travelers from PH, other countries

Tighter travel restrictions have been imposed by three countries in the Middle East as a temporary travel ban was raised in their efforts against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar rolled out the temporary travel ban to several countries, including the Philippines.

Qatar is the latest among these three countries to announce the travel restriction for Filipino travelers. In a circular on Sunday, it announced travel ban from countries including China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Philippines, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Syria and Thailand. The country’s flag carrier already has suspended flights to and from Italy, which has now more than 7,000 confirmed cases as of Monday.

Last week, the Saudi and Kuwaiti governments banned Filipinos along with other nationals from entering their countries.

Foreigners with valid residency visa in Kuwait and even those who previously entered the country are also banned. Returning Kuwaitis on the other hand must undergo mandatory quarantine. It also imposes a ban to China, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Italy and Iraq.