PH confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 20

The Department of Health has confirmed 10 new coronavirus disease cases in the country, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 20.

“We are maximizing all channels, including coordinating with PNP, for contact tracing,”

DOH Assistant Secretary Rosemarie Vergeire said in a media briefing.

The DOH said that they have identified 468 contacts of the six cases confirmed over the weekend. Six of them are now under isolation.

“Ngayon na nandito tayo sa estado na meron tayong local transmission, we are now transitioning to having home quarantine especially for those mild cases,” the heath offiicial added.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque added that the DOH has deployed additional surveillance teams to expedite contact tracing of the new cases.

The Epidemiology Bureau has identified 404 individuals who had close contact with patients 4-10. Some 155 of them have been assessed, 142 were placed under home quarantine, while 8 were categorized as Patients Under Investigation (PUI).