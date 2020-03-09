PH confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 20

Etisalat on Monday said it will offer free access on its video conference platform - Etisalat CloudTalk Meeting- to businesses for three months. The move aims to help companies maintain their operations through a secured platform that enables them to work from any...
DOH: 2 COVID-19 patients in PH in critical condition
The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that two coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients, who recently tested positive, are in a critical condition. DOH Secretary Francisco Duque revealed this during the House Committee on Appropriations hearing for the...
1st confirmed COVID-19-positive case in Cavite, says governor
Cavite has confirmed that they have a first positive case of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in their locality. It was Cavite Governor Jonvic Remulla who announced it through his Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon. Remulla said that the positive COVID-19...
Albay representative insists on lockdown to slow down transmission, cushion effect on PH economy
Albay Rep. Joey Salceda says he couldn’t imagine how the virus is spreading now in the Philippines, considering there is the lack of massive testing in the country for the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). In an interview with Unang Hirit’s Unang Balita on...
The Department of Health has confirmed 10 new coronavirus disease cases in the country, bringing the total COVID-19 cases to 20.
“We are maximizing all channels, including coordinating with PNP, for contact tracing,”
DOH Assistant Secretary Rosemarie Vergeire said in a media briefing.
The DOH said that they have identified 468 contacts of the six cases confirmed over the weekend. Six of them are now under isolation.
“Ngayon na nandito tayo sa estado na meron tayong local transmission, we are now transitioning to having home quarantine especially for those mild cases,” the heath offiicial added.
Health Secretary Francisco Duque added that the DOH has deployed additional surveillance teams to expedite contact tracing of the new cases.
The Epidemiology Bureau has identified 404 individuals who had close contact with patients 4-10. Some 155 of them have been assessed, 142 were placed under home quarantine, while 8 were categorized as Patients Under Investigation (PUI).
