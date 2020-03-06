Vatican confirms first coronavirus case

The Vatican has confirmed its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is the first case in the tiny, walled-city state surrounded by Rome.

Italy is the worst-hit by the coronavirus in Europe with the death toll reaching to 148 as of Thursday last week.

A Vatican spokesman said the case was diagnosed on Thursday and the services in the clinic have been suspended to sanitize the area.

The spokesperson did not give any details on the confirmed case aside from he was an employee of the Vatican.

Last week, Vatican said that Pope Francis has tested negative for COVID-19 after showing flu-like symptoms and cancelling important religious events.

