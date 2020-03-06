Sunday, March 8, 2020

Mar 06 20, 7:11 pm

At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally

Mar 08 2020

There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...

Philippine weather bureau records high temperature

Mar 08 2020

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...

Vatican confirms first coronavirus case

News

Mar. 06, 20 | 7:11 pm

The Vatican has confirmed its first coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is the first case in the tiny, walled-city state surrounded by Rome.

Italy is the worst-hit by the coronavirus in Europe with the death toll reaching to 148 as of Thursday last week.

A Vatican spokesman said the case was diagnosed on Thursday and the services in the clinic have been suspended to sanitize the area.

The spokesperson did not give any details on the confirmed case aside from he was an employee of the Vatican.

Last week, Vatican said that Pope Francis has tested negative for COVID-19 after showing flu-like symptoms and cancelling important religious events.

RELATED NEWS: US airport medical screener tests positive for coronavirus

