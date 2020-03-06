US airport medical screener tests positive for coronavirus

Pope Francis resorted to livestreaming to deliver his Sunday prayer as threat of the coronavirus outbreak continues in Italy. The 83-year-old church leader made history after deciding to use technology instead of delivering his prayer at St. Peter’s Square. READ ALSO:...
At least 50,000 have recovered from COVID-19 globally
There may be a growing number of cases of the new coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) but there are also thousands who have already recovered from it. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, there were already some 53,638 who have...
Philippine weather bureau records high temperature
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration or PAG-ASA has posted that it has recorded high temperatures in various stations on Sunday. A temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius was recorded in Tuguegarao city and at the Ninoy Aquino...
LOOK: 4th Filipina domestic worker tested positive for Covid-19 in Hong Kong
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong has confirmed that a fourth Filipina domestic worker has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Sunday. “She is in good spirits and not showing any symptoms,” the Philippine Consulate said in a...
An airport personnel, a medical professional who conducts screening of passengers at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), NBC News reported, quoting the Department of Homeland Security.
The contact medical screener in question, the DHS said, was wearing proper protective gear while working.
The screeners are usually assigned to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in-transit lounge while some are assigned at the jetway screening on direct flights from China.
The airport employee’s last shift was Feb. 21 or more than a week before the appearance of symptoms.
The screener worked at the airport from Feb. 14 to 21 and became symptomatic on Feb. 29.
The person began to exhibit symptoms on Saturday and visited a physician the next day. The confirmatory result came positive for the virus.
The DHS said the employee, a contracted medical professional, is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision.
The immediate members of the family are also under home quarantine.
