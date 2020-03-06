US airport medical screener tests positive for coronavirus

Digital Barriers

An airport personnel, a medical professional who conducts screening of passengers at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), NBC News reported, quoting the Department of Homeland Security.

The contact medical screener in question, the DHS said, was wearing proper protective gear while working.

The screeners are usually assigned to the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in-transit lounge while some are assigned at the jetway screening on direct flights from China.

The airport employee’s last shift was Feb. 21 or more than a week before the appearance of symptoms.

The screener worked at the airport from Feb. 14 to 21 and became symptomatic on Feb. 29.

The person began to exhibit symptoms on Saturday and visited a physician the next day. The confirmatory result came positive for the virus.

The DHS said the employee, a contracted medical professional, is currently under self-quarantine at home with mild symptoms and under medical supervision.

The immediate members of the family are also under home quarantine.

