South Korea reports 476 new cases of COVID-19

Yonhap News Agency

South Korea confirmed on Monday 476 new cases of the COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the East Asian country to 4,212.

A total of 22 fatalities were recorded according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported that 377 of the new cases are in Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak and 68 are in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.

Yonhap News Agency reported that health ministry implemented an “all-out response” to the fast-spreading virus as hospitals in Daegu are already overwhelmed and responders are increasingly getting vulnerable to the disease.

President Moon Jae-in said the raised the crisis alert to the highest level on Sunday.

The country has tested a total of 105,379 suspected cases, with 71,580 people testing negative.

Meanwhile, a total of 33,799 individuals are under quarantine.