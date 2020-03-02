South Korea reports 476 new cases of COVID-19

Two passengers of an Australian plane took the extra mile to protect themselves against coronavirus epidemic. In a video posted on Twitter by @Alyss423, two passengers were seen covered with plastic sheets while on board a plane. “[This was] Currently behind me on the...
OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak
Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...
Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19
The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.
Filipina shares experience with discrimination in Italy amid COVID-19 outbreak
A Filipina recounted her experience of discrimination in Italy amid the coronavirus scare. In a Facebook post of Linda Reyes Gregorio, she narrated how she lost her calm when she was discriminated along with her companions by fellow passengers while riding a train in...
South Korea confirmed on Monday 476 new cases of the COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the East Asian country to 4,212.
A total of 22 fatalities were recorded according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.
Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported that 377 of the new cases are in Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak and 68 are in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.
Yonhap News Agency reported that health ministry implemented an “all-out response” to the fast-spreading virus as hospitals in Daegu are already overwhelmed and responders are increasingly getting vulnerable to the disease.
President Moon Jae-in said the raised the crisis alert to the highest level on Sunday.
The country has tested a total of 105,379 suspected cases, with 71,580 people testing negative.
Meanwhile, a total of 33,799 individuals are under quarantine.
Jobs
- JUNIOR MERCHANDISER UP TO 2K USD FOR AN E-COMMERCE (FASHION) COMPANY IN OMAN
Feb 27, 2020
- Senior Supervisor – CAD Draft Designer/BIM Manager
Feb 27, 2020
- Communications Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
- AWACS Radar System Engineer
Feb 27, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved