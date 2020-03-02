Monday, March 2, 2020

Mar 02 20, 7:30 am

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

Mar 02 2020

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).   Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Mar 02 2020

The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.

Share31
Tweet
Share
WhatsApp
Email
31 Shares

South Korea reports 476 new cases of COVID-19

by | News

Mar. 02, 20 | 7:30 am

Yonhap News Agency

South Korea confirmed on Monday 476 new cases of the COVID-19, raising the total number of infections in the East Asian country to 4,212.

A total of 22 fatalities were recorded according to a report from Yonhap News Agency.

Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported that 377 of the new cases are in Daegu, the epicenter of the outbreak and 68 are in neighboring North Gyeongsang Province.

Yonhap News Agency reported that health ministry implemented an “all-out response” to the fast-spreading virus as hospitals in Daegu are already overwhelmed and responders are increasingly getting vulnerable to the disease.

President Moon Jae-in said the raised the crisis alert to the highest level on Sunday.

The country has tested a total of 105,379 suspected cases, with 71,580 people testing negative.

Meanwhile, a total of 33,799 individuals are under quarantine.

Jobs

Latest News

Erik Santos ‘happy’ with Sarah-Matteo wedding

Erik Santos ‘happy’ with Sarah-Matteo wedding

Mar 2, 2020

One of the closest friends of pop royalty Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, revealed that he is happy with Geronimo’s decision to marry her longtime boyfriend Matteo Guidicelli.   In an exclusive interview on m ABS-CBN News on Sunday, Santos said he has seen how the couple...

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

OWWA: No signal of job losses for OFWs due to coronavirus outbreak

Mar 2, 2020

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration Chief Hans Cacdac said that there are no negative signals that the coronavirus disease affects the jobs of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).   Cacdac said that’s it’s too early to tell if the coronavirus will take a toll on jobs...

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Kuwait reports 10 new cases of COVID-19

Mar 2, 2020

The Kuwait Health Ministry announced 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday. The total number of infected patients now stands at 56. In a statement, the health ministry urged citizens to avoid large crowds or gatherings to avoid the spread of the disease.

Recent posts

We listed over 1,000,000 jobs from United Arab Emirates monthly.

Accomodation option available in the market.

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.

It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.

The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.

With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.

THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.

SECTION

FOLLOW US

Facebook

SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe

BROCHURES

Media Kit
Rate Card

© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

More in News
86 Filipinos infected with COVID-19 abroad – DOH
Published On  March 2, 2020
COVlD-19 death toll breaches 3000-mark
Published On  March 2, 2020
South Korea reports first case of COVID-19 reinfection
Published On  March 1, 2020
Close