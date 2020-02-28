Saturday, February 29, 2020

Feb 28 20, 2:11 am

Luxembourg is 1st country to make all public transport free

Feb 29 2020

Luxembourg becomes the first country in the world to make all its public transport including trains, trams and buses free, in a bid to tackle road congestion. The move is also seen as a way to support low earners, Agence France Presse. This will be implemented in the...

LOOK: Dubai Police install smart system on pedestrian crossings

Feb 29 2020

Drivers who do not respect pedestrian crossings can no longer dodge this traffic violation as Dubai Police unveiled a new Smart System that will monitor all zebra lanes. Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police,...

2020 UAE Tour’s remaining rounds cancelled after two coronavirus cases confirmed

News

Feb. 28, 20 | 2:11 am

(WAM) — The Abu Dhabi Sports Council has cancelled the remaining rounds of the 2020 UAE Tour after two Italian participants had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

“The decision has been taken to ensure protection of all the Race’s participants,” said the Council, adding that “safety comes at the top of all priorities.”

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that all the Race’s participants, administrative staff and organisers will be examined through the continuous periodic screening being conducted, and all needed procedures, including quarantine measures, will be taken to ensure viral suppression and curb the spread of its outbreak in coordination with all health and other authorities concerned in the country.

The ministry added that all the necessary precautions to ensure highly efficient preventive measures are being taken, including check-ups and observation of people in contact with patients, to guarantee protection of the society and its safety and preserve public trust.

coronaviruscoronavirus UAECOVID-19

Latest News

