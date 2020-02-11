Robotic sprayer used in disinfecting areas in China

Photo credit: Xinhua News Agency

Chinese researchers have developed a robotic sprayer following the country’s continuous efforts to help reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, especially in heavily populated urban areas,

According to Xinhua News, this new air-blast machine is a vehicle fitted with caterpillar tracks that was used for agricultural spraying in the past.

RELATED NEWS: Novel coronavirus could have 24-day incubation period – experts

The researchers from Soochow University in east China’s Jiangsu Province renovated it so it could be more suitable for disinfectant liquid cleaners.

Geng Changxing, a member of the research team was quoted in the report, in saying spraying proved that the chlorine content in the air was increased and the possibility of aerosol transmission was reduced.

This can also be remotely operated and its range can reach 30 meters.

The robot can walk up to 7 kilometer per hour and will kill the virus in an area of over 40,000 square meters.

READ ON: Coronavirus death toll in China climbs to more than 1,000

It’s also narrow enough to maneuver into residential communities, bus stations, construction sites and underground parking garages.

This has already worked in some urban areas in the city of Suzhou.

Researchers say this will also be used in more local schools and communities.