2019-nCoV a ‘very grave’ global threat – WHO

Photo: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Photo credit: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP

The World Health Organization hosted the first major conference about the fight against novel coronavirus, which it said is a “very grave threat” for the planet.

In a report by Rappler, the conference was attended by around 400 scientists to review its transmission process as well as the possible vaccines that can be done to fight the virus.

“With 99% of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world,” Rappler quoted WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.

Ghebreyesus added that the conference’s main goal is to determine how to stop the outbreak and save more lives, asking for the cooperation of scientists and medical experts.

READ ALSO: WHO debunks myths about novel coronavirus

The participants will also tackle the virus’ origin and probably source, which many believe originated in bats and reached humans via snakes or pangolins. The organization has already sent a team to China to examine the epidemic further.

WHO has declared novel coronavirus as a global health emergency. The virus, which originated in Wuhan City in China, has already claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people and has infected over 40,000 in 25 countries around the world.

SEE ALSO: WHO EMRO to provide millions of 2019-nCoV protective equipment to Philippines, 30 other countries