2019-nCoV a ‘very grave’ global threat – WHO

Abu Dhabi to host first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games in March
(WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE announced that Abu Dhabi will host the first-ever Special Olympics UAE Games from 19th-22nd March, this year. The announcement was made by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Special Olympics UAE...
Bats, wild animal consumption continues in Indonesia amid COVID-19 outbreak
The spread of the novel coronavirus in different parts of the world which killed over a thousand people and infected over 40,000 individuals did not stop an Indonesian province from eating its delicacy from bats. Bats, snakes, dogs, monkeys and other ‘delicacies’ are...
Asian man on trial for stealing devices on his first day at work
The Abu Dhabi Appellate Court has rescheduled the case of an Asian man who stole computer devices on his first day at work. The hearing was set anew on February 17. Court records showed that the company informed the authorities that their employee, who works as...
The World Health Organization hosted the first major conference about the fight against novel coronavirus, which it said is a “very grave threat” for the planet.
In a report by Rappler, the conference was attended by around 400 scientists to review its transmission process as well as the possible vaccines that can be done to fight the virus.
“With 99% of cases in China, this remains very much an emergency for that country, but one that holds a very grave threat for the rest of the world,” Rappler quoted WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as saying.
Ghebreyesus added that the conference’s main goal is to determine how to stop the outbreak and save more lives, asking for the cooperation of scientists and medical experts.
The participants will also tackle the virus’ origin and probably source, which many believe originated in bats and reached humans via snakes or pangolins. The organization has already sent a team to China to examine the epidemic further.
WHO has declared novel coronavirus as a global health emergency. The virus, which originated in Wuhan City in China, has already claimed the lives of more than 1,000 people and has infected over 40,000 in 25 countries around the world.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
