Do I need to wear a mask to protect myself from 2019-nCoV?

The World Health Organization outlined specific cases for individuals required to wear masks amidst the rising number of cases of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) as well as the fear of global shortage of masks and protective gears.

World Health Organization Headquarters Infection Prevention and Control Consultant Christine Francis specified that those who feel sick should be the first to wear masks as they might be infected.

“WHO only recommends the use of masks in specific cases. If you have cough, fever and difficulty in breathing, you should wear a mask and seek medical care,” said Francis.

She also stated that healthy individuals who do not experience symptoms need not wear them: “If you do not have these symptoms, you do not have to wear masks because there is no evidence that they protect people who are not sick,” furthers Francis.

WHO, in their official bulletin, also outlined the following cases where a person needs to wear a medical mask:

– If you are healthy, you only need to wear a mask if you are taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection.

– Wear a mask if you are coughing or sneezing.

– Masks are effective only when used in combination with frequent hand-cleaning with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

– If you wear a mask, then you must know how to use it and dispose of it properly.

As of press time, numbers of reported cases are now over 37,000 with 800 dead due to the 2019-nCoV – surpassing the numbers of deaths of SARS back in 2003.

Here’s the video from WHO: