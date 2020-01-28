What we know about Kobe Bryant’s Sikorsky S-76 helicopter

Despite the first reported case of Wuhan coronavirus in the UAE, the risk of its spread in the country remains low due to ramped up efforts and preventive measures that the government had put in place. On January 29, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP)...
West Zone offers a chance to get healthier eats with its La Filipina Rice
Healthy eating is making a revolutionary comeback nowadays, especially as wellness activists have become louder in advocating a nutritious lifestyle. Many Filipinos are now being encouraged to observe a healthy lifestyle as well, becoming more and more conscious in...
WEEKEND FLASH SALE: Get your affordable branded sports footwear at Brand Bazzaar for only Dh99
Filipinos in the UAE who are planning to shop for a new pair of shoes for themselves or perhaps a pair intended as gifts for their loved ones can now grab the opportunity to shop at Brand Bazzaar outlets in the UAE! With rock bottom prices starting from Dh99 only,...
Last chance! Enjoy flat 35% on the house at The Watch House
UAE residents and shoppers planning to buy their limited-edition watches that they have long been saving up for better grab the opportunity to visit their nearest The Watch House shop. With huge discounts of a flat 35% off, Filipinos can now buy that special watch for...
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, and seven others were onboard a Sikorsky S-76B chopper when it crashed in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning.
Investigation revealed that the chopper was given a special permission to fly amid heavy mist during that day.
Aviation experts said that Bryant’s helicopter, Sikorsky S-76B, is known for its safety record since its maiden flight in 1977.
“It’s the flying Lincoln Town Car for executives. This is what corporate helicopter aviation is built on — on this Sikorsky.” Aviation analyst Miles O’Brien told CNN.
According to Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky S-76 has 178 customers operate S-76 helicopters in a Corporate or VIP role including 10 countries that use the aircraft for their heads of state.
Sikorsky helicopters were known for its reliability and flexibility and it was used for various roles such as offshore oil and gas transportation, air ambulances, executive transport and search-and-rescue aircraft.
Kurt Deetz, former pilot for Island Express Helicopters, described the plane as luxurious yet ‘very reliable aircraft.’
The aircraft safety record was heavily attributed to its twin-turbine design as well as the number of training hours it requires for pilots before they can qualify to operate it.
Bryant’s plane was built in 1991, and it was owned by Island Express Holding Corp, a company involved in private helicopter transport and aerial tours.
Black Mamba used this chopper to every home game of Los Angeles Lakers in Staples Center, according to his interview with GQ in 2010.
Given the injuries and body pains he has incurred as an athlete such as broken finger, fragile knees, sore back, achy feet, and chronic agita, having a helicopter will keep him in better shape as compared to taking a car.
READ MORE: “Weather condition, not engine failure” likely caused tragic crash of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter, says ex-pilot
READ MORE: BREAKING: Crash investigators reveal Kobe Bryant’s helicopter has no black box
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2020 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved