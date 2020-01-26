DFA tells overseas Filipino workers to stay safe amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak

The Department of Health (DOH) announced Monday that they are monitoring two suspected cases of novel coronavirus in Metro Manila. DOH said they are observing the condition of two patients, a 44-year-old patient located in Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City and...
HIV anti-drugs used as treatment plan for novel coronavirus in China
China is using HIV anti-viral drugs as an ad-hoc medicine to treat patients inflicted with the deadly novel coronavirus. According to a Bloomberg report, the National Health Commission of China said a combination of lopinavir and ritonavir is being given to the...
Grammys paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant
The 62nd Grammy Awards on Monday paid tribute to the basketball legend Kobe Bryant who died along with his daughter and 7 others in a chopper crash. The annual music event turned into a memorial for the Black Mamba. Alicia Keys, who hosted the Grammys, made a...
Fans mourn Kobe Bryant’s death
Kobe Bryant's fans trooped outside Staples Center in Los Angeles, California to pay tribute to late NBA star. Bryant and his thirteen-year-old daughter died in a chopper crash in Calabasas area, Los Angeles Times reported. Mamba's fans, as well as basketball lovers,...
The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed that it is closely monitoring the situation in China amid the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.
The DFA tells Filipinos to take necessary precautions and follow the advice from local health authorities in their areas.
The Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai said that there are around 150 Filipinos reported to be in Wuhan City. The area is considered to be the ground zero of the virus outbreak.
“As the city is on lockdown, the Consulate has requested Filipino community leaders to provide them assistance, especially to tourists or on short-time visit,” the DFA said in a statement.
The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong issued an advisory urging Filipinos in the territory to cooperate with Hong Kong government, as it raised its response level to the highest “Emergency Response Level”.
“Filipinos who will require assistance from the Consulate may be reached through its hotline at (+852) 9155 402,” the statement added.
Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola will be convening an emergency meeting to discuss the strategies in responding to this health emergency.
Jobs
- Digital Marketing
Jan 22, 2020
- Beauty Salon Administrator
Jan 22, 2020
- Electrical Engineer
Jan 22, 2020
- Forklift Operator
Jan 15, 2020
Latest News
Accomodation option available in the market.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
SECTION
FOLLOW US
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER
BROCHURES
© 2019 The Filipino Times. All rights reserved