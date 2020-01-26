Monday, January 27, 2020

DFA tells overseas Filipino workers to stay safe amid Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak

News

Jan. 26, 20 | 5:36 pm

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) revealed that it is closely monitoring the situation in China amid the deadly Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

The DFA tells Filipinos to take necessary precautions and follow the advice from local health authorities in their areas.

The Philippine Consulate General in Shanghai said that there are around 150 Filipinos reported to be in Wuhan City. The area is considered to be the ground zero of the virus outbreak.

“As the city is on lockdown, the Consulate has requested Filipino community leaders to provide them assistance, especially to tourists or on short-time visit,” the DFA said in a statement.

The Philippine Consulate General in Hong Kong issued an advisory urging Filipinos in the territory to cooperate with Hong Kong government, as it raised its response level to the highest “Emergency Response Level”.

“Filipinos who will require assistance from the Consulate may be reached through its hotline at (+852) 9155 402,” the statement added.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola will be convening an emergency meeting to discuss the strategies in responding to this health emergency.

