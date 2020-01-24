Phivolcs reacts to viral vlog of fearless resident who climbed Taal volcano

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) was alarmed with the viral video of a man exploring the still restive Taal volcano.

Phivolcs reminded the public that it’s not safe to stay within the volcano island as the threat of possible hazardous eruption of Taal remains.

In the viral six-minute video, the man is seen vlogging the situation of Taal volcano while wearing a slipper and a scarf to prevent inhalation of ashes and toxic materials spewed by the volcano.

The man also pointed out at the damage done by the phreatic explosion of the 331-meter volcano that occurred last January 12.

He also explored the vicinity of the volcano island known as Daang Kastila while narrating how the landscape was changed after the eruption.

Phivolcs Volcano Monitoring and Eruption Prediction Division head Mariton Bornas warned the public not to imitate what the unidentified man did due to dangers that the restive volcano poses to health as well as safety.

“Nandiyan ang posibilidad na biglang pagsabog ng carbon dioxide. Ito ay isang volcanic gas na walang amoy, walang kulay, ngunit mabigat po ito at humahalili sa hangin. Maaari po tayong ma-asphyxiate,” ABS-CBN News quoted Bornas as saying.

Philvocs reiterated their advice to residents to stay away from the 14 -kilometer danger zone as Alert Level 4 remains in effect.

Watch the video of the man below: