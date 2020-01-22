Pinay flight attendant volunteers to be quarantined after Wuhan trip

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said 135 passengers entered the Philippines from Chinese cental city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-Ncov). The passengers entered the country through Royal Air...
#UAEforPhilippines: Philippine Embassy in UAE, Emirates Red Crescent launch campaign for victims of Taal Volcano eruption
The Philippine Embassy in UAE and the Emirates Red Crescent have officially launched their campaign to aid over 200,000 displaced families affected by the Taal volcano eruption. Filipinos in the UAE who have yet to provide aid for victims of the ash fall can now...
Phivolcs: Big Taal Volcano eruption still 30% possible
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that there is still a 30 percent chance for Taal Volcano to have a hazardous explosion. PHIVOLCS director Renato Solidum said that experts have arrived with that figure after studying various...
DOH sees no need to quarantine family of coronavirus patient from HK
A health official in the Philippines sees no need to isolate four Chinese tourists who were exposed to a person that tested positive for the new coronavirus. According to Health Undersecretary Eric Domingo, in a report by ABS-CBN News, their epidemiology bureau has...
A Filipina flight attended has volunteered herself to a quarantine at the Kalibo International Airport.
The 24 year-old Pinay has cough after her flight from Wuhan, China, the source of the coronavirus which has infected hundreds of people across the globe and killed at least nine people.
The Filipina’s case comes after the Health Department announced that they are investigating the case of a five-year-old boy from Wuhan, China who manisfested signs of an unknown coronavirus.
“The patient is no longer feverish and has less coughing and so this is a good sign of recovery but what really puzzles us is the mother did not seem to develop any symptoms whatsoever,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in an interview.
“Just the same, the mother is also hygienated and throat swab was done and blood samples were taken,” he added.
The agency also said that they are in “constant communication” with the World Health Organization and will abide by its guidelines on the new coronavirus.
