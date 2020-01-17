Ilokanos aid Batangeño victims of Taal eruption

Facebook post of Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte

Blessings continue to pour for the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption, this time from the resident of Ilocos Norte who has shown their kindness by sending a truck-load of relief goods.

The Government of Ilocos Norte donated canned goods, bottled water, sleeping mats, face masks, and other relief items in support of the people of Batangas.



A truck driver, Ricky Daga, from Batac City along with two other companions from the Provincial Resiliency Office transferred the relief goods through a wing van.

The Ilokanos took more than thirteen hours to reach the command post in Batangas where the evacuees wait for help.

In the official Facebook Page of the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Joseph Manotoc said that the true Ilokano spirit of unity love as we overcome this challenge together in this dire moment.

“The Ilokanos are with you, Barako!,” he said.

Taal remains in alert level 4 while thousands of evacuees seek refuge in evacuation centers.