15-year-old teen dies from vaping in Texas

A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping.

On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times.

According to Dr. Philip Huang, the Dallas County health director, said in a statement the teenager had chronic underlying medical condition

The officials refused to disclose the identity of the patient or the vaping product used by the patient.

“Reporting a death in a teen due to Evali is so tragic,” Dr. Philip said.

Evali is the official name for the disorder, E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,602 cases of Evali illness and 57 deaths.

The center informed everyone that the cause of their lung deterioration was the vitamin E acetate, an oily substance added to stretch the supply of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).