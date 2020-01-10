15-year-old teen dies from vaping in Texas

A Philippine National Police (PNP) Brigadier General has apologized to GMA news reporter Jun Veneracion after the former confiscated his phone during an altercation between the law enforcement and the devotees of Nazarene. Chief of the Southern Police District (SPD)...
Bongbong Marcos eyes national office in 2022 polls
Former Senator Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. bared during a press conference on Friday his plans to stage a comeback in the political arena in the year 2022. He said he will run for national position in 2022 elections but he is still undecided on what position he...
Dubai mall-goers spot Abu Dhabi Crown Prince at Dubai Mall
Mall-goers were elated after they spotted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, strolling at the Dubai Mall like a normal citizen? Shoppers were pleased upon seeing the Abu...
House open to hold special session for evacuation plan of OFWs from Middle East
The House of Representatives expressed its readiness to call for a special session to discuss the repatriation of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the Middle East who might be affected should the tension between US and Iran will intensify. Deputy Speaker and Ilocos...
A 15-year-old teenager from Texas is the youngest victim in the series of deaths attributed to vaping.
On December 31, officials of the Dallas Count Health and Humane Services, declared that the teen was the youngest victim of Evali, as reported by The New York Times.
According to Dr. Philip Huang, the Dallas County health director, said in a statement the teenager had chronic underlying medical condition
The officials refused to disclose the identity of the patient or the vaping product used by the patient.
“Reporting a death in a teen due to Evali is so tragic,” Dr. Philip said.
Evali is the official name for the disorder, E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury.
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 2,602 cases of Evali illness and 57 deaths.
The center informed everyone that the cause of their lung deterioration was the vitamin E acetate, an oily substance added to stretch the supply of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).
