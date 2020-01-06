Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Jan 06 20, 3:58 pm

Woman faces trial in UAE after ordering cosmetics online. Here's why

Jan 07 2020

The Fujairah Court of Appeals is hearing the case of a woman who allegedly swore into a man after a heated argument on a social media platform. In a report on the Khaleej Times, court records showed that the man filed a complaint against the woman at the Fujairah...

Killer-rapist to be crucified in Saudi

Jan 07 2020

A court in Saudi Arabia sentenced a local man to death and crucifixion after he was convicted of killing a man, raping his niece and injuring two policemen. Police arrested the man during a shootout after he tried to steal a car in the Northwestern town of Aljouf....

Drunk driver sentenced to 2 years in jail for killing man

Jan 07 2020

A criminal court in Bahrain sentenced a local man to two years in prison after they found him guilty of causing the death of a pedestrian when he banged into him while driving under the influence of alcohol. Police arrested the man after he ran over three pedestrians...

Duterte rides motorcycle again 

Jan. 06, 20 | 3:58 pm

President Rodrigo Duterte rode a motorcyle again, this time  for 15 minutes, according to Senator Bong Go.

Photos of Duterte taking on a big bike was shared by Go days after the President skipped several events due to health reasons.

Go added that the president could no longer remove into his system his motorcycle hobby. Bike riding is a long-time hobby of the president. “Hindi na talaga matatanggal,” Go added. Duterte figured in a motorcycle accident sustaining scrapes and bruises last October 2019.

After a recent motorbike accident, the president had to cut short his official visit to Japan due to severe back pain. Doctors said the president suffered from muscle spasm.

