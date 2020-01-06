Duterte rides motorcycle again 

President Rodrigo Duterte rode a motorcyle again, this time for 15 minutes, according to Senator Bong Go.

Photos of Duterte taking on a big bike was shared by Go days after the President skipped several events due to health reasons.

Go added that the president could no longer remove into his system his motorcycle hobby. Bike riding is a long-time hobby of the president. “Hindi na talaga matatanggal,” Go added. Duterte figured in a motorcycle accident sustaining scrapes and bruises last October 2019.

After a recent motorbike accident, the president had to cut short his official visit to Japan due to severe back pain. Doctors said the president suffered from muscle spasm.