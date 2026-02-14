SportsLatest News

Kamworor and Anley see off powerful fields at Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 mins ago

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, the 19th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon saw victory go to Kenyan Geoffrey Kamwororand Asmarech Anley of Ethiopia.

Taking place on the flat, fast roads of Al Marjan Island and hosted by the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), one of the world’s fastest half marathons drew a record number of participants competing in the 2km, 5km, 10km and 21.1km races.

And while more than 10,700 runners took on the challenge, it was three-time World Champion Kamworor and debutant Anley who wrote the headlines with Kamworor dominating the race taking victory in the men’s event in a time of 58:14, nine seconds ahead of Bahrain’s Birhanu Balew (58:23), while third place went to Kenyan Gideon Rono in 58:38.

In the women’s half marathon, Anley stunned a talented field by winning her first race over the half marathon distance in a time of 67:22, with fellow Ethiopian Melknat Wudu Sharew in second place (67:27) and Tanzania’s Magdelena Shauri completing the podium places in third in 67:32.

The 2026 champions, in what was the 19th staging of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon, received their trophies from His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, Phillipa Harrison, CEO of the Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA), and Abdulla Al Abdouli, CEO of Marjan.

With runners of all ages and abilities gathering in the Ras Al Khaimah sunshine, the event again underlined its position as a premier sporting and social occasion that brings together the RAK community with families and visitors alike taking to the four race routes on Al Marjan Island.

For the elite men, the 19th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon was one of the best races ever seen at this distance with five finishers running sub 59:00. A group of seven passed the 10km point in 27:42 before fourathletes fought it out at the front until 2013 RAK Half Marathon winner Kamworor broke away and cruised to the finish.

“From 14 kilometres onwards I knew I was going to win,“ said the delighted Kenyan, whose long-term goal is to qualify for the Olympic marathon. “This performance is a big motivation for me. I am now preparing for the London Marathon. There will be very strong competition, but that’s what I like.”

The fight for victory in the women’s race was a thrilling one. Six women were still in contention with around 5km to go. Ethiopians Wude Melknat and Asmarech Anley moved ahead after the 20km mark before Anley overtook her compatriot with a few hundred metres to go.

“It was not until the final kilometre that I thought I could win,“ said Anley, who was the African Junior 3,000m Champion in 2023. “I will continue to run half marathons for some time since I am not ready yet to move up to the marathon.”

In addition to the elite field in the marquee half marathon race, the event saw a record number of runners compete across the four categories as the sport’s best distance runners lit up the streets of an emirate that once again underlined its status as one of the finest half marathon events in athletics.

The 2026 Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon was also sponsored by ASICS, Channel 4 Radio Network. ITP Media Group, Bisleri Water and Vitamin Well.

19th Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon results

Men:

1. GEOFFREY KAMWOROR​ / KEN​ / 58:14

2. BIRHANU BALEW​ / BHR / 58:23

3. GIDEON KIPKERTICH RONO​ / KEN​ / 58:38

Women:

1. ASMARECH ANLEY YESENEH / ETH / 67:22

2. MELKNAT WUDU SHAREW​ / ETH / 67:27

3. MAGDALENA SHAURI / TNZ / 67:32

