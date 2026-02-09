SportsLatest NewsTFT Reach

5 days to go: Get ready for RAK Half Marathon 2026

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin

With five days to go before race day, Ras Al Khaimah is preparing to welcome thousands of runners from around the world for the RAK Half Marathon 2026, an annual event that has grown into one of the region’s most anticipated road races.

The event, to be held on Saturday, Feb. 14, at Al Marjan Island, will offer multiple race categories catering to elite athletes, amateur runners and families, including the 21.1K Half Marathon, 10K Run, 5K Run and a 2K Fun Run. The variety of distances is designed to make the event accessible to participants of all ages and fitness levels.

The elite Half Marathon is scheduled to begin at 6:30 a.m., followed by the mass participation Half Marathon at 7 a.m. The 10K and 5K road races will start at 9:30 a.m., while the 2K Fun Run, aimed at families and beginners, will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Prize money will be awarded across several categories. The Half Marathon offers a first-place prize of $20,000, with cash awards extending to the top 10 finishers, while winners in the 10K category will receive AED 4,000, with prizes also awarded to the top three male and female finishers.

For those who haven’t signed up yet, you may still register at rakhalfmarathon.com.

Participants who have received race confirmation may collect their race packs in advance at designated locations. Collection will be held at The Agenda in Dubai Media City from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Feb. 9 and 10. Additional collection dates are set for Feb. 12 and 13 at the Al Marjan Headquarters Building in Ras Al Khaimah, with the same operating hours.

