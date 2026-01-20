Dubai Marathon 2026: What runners can expect at the 25th anniversary race

The Dubai Marathon is turning 25, and it’s going big!

On February 1, 2026, participants from around the world will hit the streets of Dubai for a fast, flat, and scenic course that’s perfect for chasing personal bests and running with elites — and this year, there’s plenty of fresh excitement.

A finish like no other

Runners will cross the finish line on the parade ground at the Dubai Police Academy, creating a dramatic and unforgettable finale to their race. The venue also hosts the Family Village, exhibitor stands, and live entertainment, giving participants a full marathon-day experience from start to finish.

All starts are accessed through the academy’s main gate. Elite marathon runners begin at 5:45 a.m., followed by the general marathon field at 6:30 a.m. The 10K Road Race starts at 8 a.m., while the 4K Fun Run kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

Start locations

Marathon: Al Taryam Road

10K Road Race: Al Sufouh Road, after Madinat Jumeirah and in the shadow of the Burj Al Arab

4K Fun Run: Al Sufouh Road, after Madinat Jumeirah

What’s new on the route

While the marathon still showcases iconic streets like Jumeirah Beach Road and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street, runners will notice a few tweaks:

New turns at Dubai Media City and after Mehemal Junction

Marathon now includes two laps turning at Burj Al Arab instead of Madinat Jumeirah

A milestone race

The Dubai Marathon is the first race in the region to earn a World Athletics Gold Label, and the 25th anniversary edition is expected to feature the largest elite field in its history.

This year, participants can also attempt Guinness World Records, including the fastest marathon completed by a father and son or mother and daughter, as well as creative challenges like running in costumes, blindfolded, or with sporting equipment.

Less than two weeks away, registration is still open at dubaimarathon.org.

Race day essentials

Temperatures at the start are expected to hover around 10–15°C, ideal for long-distance running. Timing is handled via MikaTag electronic chips attached to bibs, so don’t remove yours. Marathoners have a six-hour time limit, but organizers aim to get everyone across the finish line safely.

Participants will receive an official T-shirt and finisher medal. Marathon and 10K runners will get downloadable finisher certificates, while 4K participants receive a participation certificate.