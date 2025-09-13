PH delegation joins 2025 IFMA Youth World Muaythai Championships in Abu Dhabi

The Philippines has sent a delegation of young athletes to compete in the 2025 International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) Youth World Championships, which officially opened on September 10 in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament, being hosted in the Middle East for the first time, gathers more than 100 nations for ten days of competition showcasing Muaythai combat disciplines such as Wai Kru, Mai Muay, Muay Talay as well as Para and Special Muaythai events.

The participants, aged 8 to 17, will vie for medals while highlighting tradition, friendship, and inclusivity in the sports.

The Philippine team’s participation is spearheaded by the Muaythai Association of the Philippines with support from the Philippine Sports Commission.

“This championship is a living reflection of IFMA’s values – respect, honor, tradition, and unity,” said IFMA President Dr. Sakchye Tapsuwan.

“To witness the youth of the world gathering in Abu Dhabi, competing with integrity and sharing their cultures, is one of the proudest moments in our federation’s history,” he added.

The 2025 IFMA Youth World Championships runs until September 20.