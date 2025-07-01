SportsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Alex Eala carries Filipino pride to Wimbledon Centre Court

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report

Photo courtesy: alex.eala/IG

Alex Eala is set to debut on Wimbledon’s iconic Centre Court and proudly brings a piece of the Philippines with her.

The tennis superstar shared on her Instagram a white hair tie adorned with a sampaguita, the national flower, gifted by a global sports brand.

“Sampaguita — the flower of my country. A reminder of where I come from, and everything that brought me here,” she wrote.

She also thanked the brand, adding: “I get to bring all of that with me onto Wimbledon Centre Court — bitbit ko sa bawat galaw.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alexandra Eala (@alex.eala)

After a hard-fought finals appearance at the Eastbourne Open in June, Eala rose to a career-high No. 56 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings.

Despite a narrow loss to Australian Maya Joint, Eala remains in strong form as she prepares to face defending Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova in the tournament’s opening round on Tuesday.

