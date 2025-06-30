Italy-based Filipino ultrarunner defends Pistoia Abetone title, breaks own record despite extreme heat

Filipino ultramarathoner Lorenzo Castro Jr. once again claimed the top spot at the 30-kilometer Pistoia Abetone race in Italy, finishing with a new personal record of 1:59:50 on Sunday, June 30. He beat his previous year’s time of 2:00:26.

The race, held under extreme weather conditions with temperatures reaching up to 40 degrees Celsius, included a 900-meter uphill stretch toward San Marcello. Despite the heat and elevation, Castro powered through and defended his title successfully.

Now based in Florence, the 43-year-old runner described the race as one of his most challenging yet. “It was hard, sweaty, full of moments in which the body said ‘enough,’ but the head and heart said ‘keep going, laki ng difference time ko po last year. This half season last run ko na po ito dahil summer na,” he said.

Castro finished ahead of Italian competitors Petrucci Morgan (2:01:12) and Filoni Alain (2:01:43), who took second and third place, respectively. His latest win adds to a string of achievements in Italy this year.

Earlier this year, Castro was the top Filipino male finisher at the 2025 Rome Marathon. He also won races such as the Corri alla Romola (14.5K), Pontassieve Half-Marathon, and Trofeo Questura Firenze (11K), among others.

With each victory, Castro continues to bring pride to the Filipino community abroad. “This is running, and this is my passion,” he said after crossing the finish line. —Alona Cochon