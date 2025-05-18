Filipino civil engineers unite at PICE-UAE 2025 Summer Sportsfest

Filipino civil engineers and their families came together for the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE)-UAE 2025 Summer Sportsfest, a celebration of unity and teamwork held in Abu Dhabi.
With the theme “Stronger Together, Faster Further,” the event aimed to foster camaraderie and strengthen ties within the Filipino engineering community in the UAE.
The sportsfest commenced with the Parade of Teams, followed by Welcome Remarks led by Engr. Joeper F. Famorcan, highlighting the significance of the event in building friendship among Filipino professionals in the host country.
An Inspirational Message was delivered on behalf of H.E. Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver by Mr. Arvic Arevalo, the Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General. Mr. Arevalo encouraged the participants to embrace the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship throughout the event.
The sportsfest showcased the enthusiasm of Filipino civil engineers for both sports and community involvement. Participants competed in various games, including tug of war, sack race, chess, darts, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, and e-games.
Here is the list of winners:
Tug of War:
Champion: Red
1st Runner-Up: White
2nd Runner-Up: Blue
3rd Runner-Up: Green
Sack Race:
Champion: Red
1st Runner-Up: White
2nd Runner-Up: Blue
3rd Runner-Up: Green
Chess – Individual:
Champion: Eric Olandag
1st Runner-Up: Ritz Tagapan
2nd Runner-Up: Reymar Montefalcon
3rd Runner-Up: Al Chris Niño Zolina
Chess – Double:
Champion: Shermaine Salazar and Reymar Montefalcon
1st Runner-Up: Aizel Gwen Balbin and Harmina Ahamad
2nd Runner-Up: Rey Siena and Frizel May Siena
3rd Runner-Up: Michael Repomenta and Emmanuel Sandoval
Darts – Single:
Champion: Christopher Ramirez
1st Runner-Up: Patrick Camaya
2nd Runner-Up: Rey Mark Angeles
3rd Runner-Up: Vince Rodriguez
Table Tennis Singles:
Champion: Rey Mark Angeles
1st Runner-Up: Vince Rodriguez
2nd Runner-Up: Patrick Camaya
3rd Runner-Up: Noel Ballesteros
Table Tennis Doubles:
Champion: Rey Mark Angeles and Kenneth Layka Moulic
1st Runner-Up: Vince Rodriguez and Sheena Mecaydor
2nd Runner-Up: Patrick Camaya and Vinzor Yee
3rd Runner-Up: Harmina Ahamad and Noel Ballesteros
Badminton Singles:
Champion: Aldrin Perez
1st Runner-Up: Norwin Akut
2nd Runner-Up: Edsel Hernandez
Badminton Doubles:
Champion: Aldrin Perez and Verena Guades
1st Runner-Up: Mary Grace Paredes and Jeffrey Mananghaya
2nd Runner-Up: Marvin Era and Julep Palma
3rd Runner-Up: Rivema Tubban and Cherrie Manubay
Volleyball Mixed:
Champion: White
1st Runner-Up: Blue
Men’s Basketball:
Champion: White
1st Runner-Up: Green
2nd Runner-Up: Red
3rd Runner-Up: Blue
E-Games:
Champion: Red
1st Runner-Up: Green
Muse:
Champion: Kris Gabrielle Bautista
1st Runner-Up: Viel Navales
2nd Runner-Up: Pamela Joy Carreon
3rd Runner-Up: Aizel Gwen Balbin
Early Bird:
Champion: Red
Retaining Players:
Champion: White
