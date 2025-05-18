Filipino civil engineers unite at PICE-UAE 2025 Summer Sportsfest

Filipino civil engineers and their families came together for the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE)-UAE 2025 Summer Sportsfest, a celebration of unity and teamwork held in Abu Dhabi.

With the theme “Stronger Together, Faster Further,” the event aimed to foster camaraderie and strengthen ties within the Filipino engineering community in the UAE.

The sportsfest commenced with the Parade of Teams, followed by Welcome Remarks led by Engr. Joeper F. Famorcan, highlighting the significance of the event in building friendship among Filipino professionals in the host country.

An Inspirational Message was delivered on behalf of H.E. Philippine Ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ferdinand Ver by Mr. Arvic Arevalo, the Deputy Head of Mission and Consul General. Mr. Arevalo encouraged the participants to embrace the spirit of camaraderie and sportsmanship throughout the event.

The sportsfest showcased the enthusiasm of Filipino civil engineers for both sports and community involvement. Participants competed in various games, including tug of war, sack race, chess, darts, table tennis, badminton, volleyball, basketball, and e-games.

Here is the list of winners: